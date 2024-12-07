Consequence, Rick Ross, Ghostface Killah, Jim Jones And 38 Spesh Drop "Blood Stain III"

Consequence nailed this one.

Consequence has quietly been dropping great songs all year. "No Consequences" was a great collab with Kanye West, and "What Has America Done" saw the G.O.O.D. Music alum team up with Chuck D. "Blood Stain III" keeps his winning streak going. The difference here, though, is that Consequence is pulling out all the stops. He didn't call upon one hip hop legend, but a whole roster of them to drop by and deliver stellar verses. Plus, one of the most infectious Kanye West beats in a minute.

Consequence handles the hook on "Blood Stain III," but he relinquishes ground to his guests. Ghostface Killah kicks things off with an aggressive, punchline driven verse. He hasn't lost a step, and Kanye even throws in a few RZA-esque punching effects to sell the Wu-Tang of it all. Rick Ross is the next rapper up, and he skates with a verse that's slicker and more braggadocios than Ghost's. Jim Jones is not a name you might have expected to see on a 2024 posse cut, but he acclimates well. He doesn't rap so much as he talks ish over the beat, but it still sounds good. 38 Spesh closes out the guest verses, and he does his usual thing on the back end. Consequence wraps the song up himself, and delivers arguably the second best verse. Check this one out ASAP.

Consequence Holds His Against Hip Hop Icons

