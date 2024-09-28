Consequence Returns After 13 Years With "Nice Doing Business With You"

Consequence was hyping up Nice Doing Business With You in April of 2022, labeling it as essentially a perfect summer album. "I’m looking forward to people being able to ride out for the spring and the summer", he told AllHipHop. Not too long after that, the New York veteran would go on to release its stacked lead single "Blood Stain" . Featuring production from Kanye West , Pharrell Williams, Ojivolta, and 88 Keys, it was (and still is) a tremendous track and one that embodies Consequence's trademark jazzy/soulful style.

However, despite a few loose singles, it seemed like Nice Doing Business With You was going to be shelved. But hope was restored in the summer of this year with another Ye collab, "No Apologies", and "Overdose" with YNW Melly. The latter might seem unlikely, however, according to Hot 97, this cut was also in the works for a while. Consequence says it went something like, "He literally was just like, ‘Yo, I got you OG yeah,’ wrote the s***. He just was on some, ‘Yo, yeah I got you, Unc,’ type s***. So, he ain’t do nothing but respect me…Then literally the next week I think is when that s*** started cooking with the case… So I think this might be the last feature he did". Overall, we are just happy to have 'Quence back and we are even more ecstatic that the quality is high even with a 13-year gap in between albums.