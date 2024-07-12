Consequence And Kanye West Confront Their Critics On "No Apologies" Single

Ye has a lot to say.

Consequence and Kanye West go back two decades. The former was on West's first two albums, and West executive produced his debut, Don't Quit Your Day Job. Their chemistry on record is undeniable, which is what makes "No Apologies" such a pleasant surprise. Consequence and Kanye West link back up for their first song in over a decade and a half. The quality was not guaranteed, given the scattered nature of recent Kanye albums, but Consequence manages to rein him in with soulful production and a nostalgic mood.

It's worth noting that Kanye West doesn't really rap on "No Apologies." While the title sounds like a personal mantra for the GOOD Music founder, the song is actually an instance of him staying out of the spotlight. West speaks during the intro, and harmonizes with Consequence during the chorus, but that's it. Consequence, meanwhile, delivers a pair of tight verses. There's a wistful element to Consequence's bars, especially when he recalls his life as a child, that perfectly fits the beat. "So Busy Bee was the man in the place to be. Or when Jordan hit the draft after '83," he raps. "Yeah, at one point I should've been on Slam Magazine. 'Cause I slammed every model you saw in the magazine." It's smooth, well-executed hip-hop. Consequence and West keep their winning streak intact.

Consequence Proves That He's Still Got It On "No Apologies"

Quotable Lyrics:

I come from the black medallions, no gold

Still put the blacks to count, we're going gold

That many sold, you must've sold your soul

No, I just broke the mold, but never broke thе codes