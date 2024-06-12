Kanye West's "All Mine" Reference Track Revealed By Consequence

The longtime friend and collaborator of Ye also shared some exciting news revolving around his career.

Reference tracks in hip-hop are a commonality. However, it feels like over the last few months, they have been running rampant. That especially been the case with Drake, not only throughout his career, but as of recently as well. The ghostwriting accusations picked up steam once again during his mostly one-sided affair with Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, because it felt like The Boy could not find a W anywhere, it seemed that the leaked ideas were popping up by the second for him. This time though, Kanye West is the artist for discussion, as a reference track for "All Mine" has just been revealed.

The rapper who appears to have assisted Ye for one of his biggest hits as of late is Consequence. A close collaborator and die-hard supporter, the Queens, New York native gave fans some context across his social media platforms. In the 45-second clip, Consequence shares vocals he recorded over the "All Mine" instrumental and it shows how Kanye threw in the hilarious Stormy Daniels line. The veteran MC did present a slightly different flow than his counterpart, but you can definitely see the similarities.

Consequence Reveals How Kanye Referenced Him For "All Mine"

Consequence was one of many to receive writing credits on "All Mine", including Pardison Fontaine, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, CyHi, to name a few. He made sure to give himself props in the post, saying, "All Mine now has surpassed 500 Million Streams on @spotify... HIT MY LINE IF YOU NEED A SAMPLE 🔌🔌🔌". In addition to that plug, Consequence also announced a new collaboration coming with Kanye called "No Apologies", which will drop on June 21. One can assume this is a song to make the cut for his relentlessly pushed back album, Nice Doing Business With You.

What are your thoughts on Consequence revealing the reference track for Kanye West's "All Mine"? Is this the best song off of ye, why or why not? Is this verse better than Ye's? Are you excited for them to drop their new song on June 21, as well as the upcoming album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Consequence and Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.