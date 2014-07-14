Known best as a former label mate of Kanye West and the other GOOD Music artists, Queens-native Consequence first came onto the rap scene when he appeared on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Beats, Rhymes, and Life” album in 1996. Consequence was signed to GOOD Music by West in 2005, and remained with the label until leaving in 2011 – a move that was highly-publicized and reported to have come under bad terms. Over the course of his career, Consequence has released one studio-album, “Don’t Quit Your Day Job!” in 2007 along with more than ten mixtapes – the most recent of which dropped in 2013. He has collaborated with many notable artists and producers including A Tribe Called Quest, Kanye West, Rhymefest, John Legend, Diddy, The LOX, Common, Big Sean, Havoc, DJ Khaled, Talib Kweli, Statik Selektah, AZ, Beyoncé, and several others. In 2013, Consequence was in the headlines following a fight with Joe Budden, who Consequence allegedly assaulted, after which Budden retaliated. The feud has not ended, but Budden stated in an interview that he does not want issues with anyone, unless Consequence was to provoke him. In terms of upcoming music, Consequence has been working on his second studio-album “Start Your Own Business”, and though he has not announced any details about the project, expect it to drop in 2014.