Singer-songwriter and Chicago-native Jeremih is the artist who can turn a track into a hit with his smooth voice. The twenty-six-year-old began his career in 2008, and has since released two studio-albums, one mixtape, and has been featured on several big-time tracks including Fabolous' "My Time", and Meek Mill's "Amen" that also features Drake. His debut single "Birthday" Sex” peaked at number four on the Billboard charts in 2009.

Over the course of his career, Jeremih has collaborated with many artists including 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Fabolous, Lloyd Banks, Wale, Plies, Diggy, Travis Porter, Meek Mill, DJ Drama, Game, Ace Hood, Gucci Mane, R. Kelly, French Montana, Funkmaster Flex, DJ Khaled, and Jim Jones, and several others.

In 2013, Jeremih announced that he hired Diddy as his manager and that he will be producing his third studio-album Thumpy Johnson. He also announced that he is working on a joint EP with producer Shlohmo. Expect both projects to drop in 2014.

