reference track
- MusicDrake "Detox" Reference Track For Dr. Dre LeaksDrake was writing songs for Dr. Dre's long-lost album "Detox" and one of his reference tracks leaked over the weekend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B & Nicki Minaj Feud Reportedly Began After Future Was Removed From "Drip"Future is now getting caught up in this mess.By Alex Zidel
- NewsH.E.R. Channels Lauryn Hill On "Lost Souls"The enigmatic songwriter takes a cue from a living legend.By Zaynab
- NewsHear The First Snippet From kiLL edward On "Tidal Wave"The first piece of music from J. Cole's mysterious "contributor" drops.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsTyler, The Creator Drops Off A Rough Draft Of His Track "Rose Tinted Cheeks"Tyler, The Creator drops off his new song "Rose Tinted Cheeks."By Aron A.
- MusicFuture’s Reference Track For Rihanna’s “Nothing Is Promised” Surfaces OnlineListen to Future's reference track for Rihanna's "Nothing Is Promised" record.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicListen To The Weeknd's Lost Verse From Drake's "Crew Love"The Weeknd's original version of "Crew Love" has surfaced.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAlleged PartyNextDoor Reference Tracks For Drake's "Legend" & "Company" SurfaceSome unreleased PartyNextDoor material has made its way on to SoundCloud.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFull PartyNextDoor Reference Track For Rihanna's "Work" SurfacesListen to the full PartyNextDoor version of "Work."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPartyNextDoor's Reference Track For Rihanna's "Work" Surfaces OnlineKeke Palmer shared snippets from the reference track on her Snapchat. By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDJ Drama Is Adamant He Did Not Leak Drake Reference TrackDJ Drama says he's not the person who leaked the Drake/Quentin Miller reference track.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFunkmaster Flex Leaks Quentin Miller’s Reference Track For Drake’s “10 Bands”Quentin Miller’s “10 Bands” reference track for Drake surfaces online thanks to Funk Flex.By Kevin Goddard