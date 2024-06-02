Kendrick Lamar Reference Track For Baby Keem Allegedly Surfaces Online

There's a lot of conversation around reference tracks these days, and this Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem exchange adds to that flare-up.

There's a lot of conversation around reference tracks these days, particularly due to some recent leaks of songs that people have apparently helped Drake in making. However, a reference track doesn't necessarily indicate a lyrical ghostwriter, so maybe The Boy's gotten some undue hate for his references from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Yachty, and more. Regardless, there's a lot of debate over whether borrowing cadences or taking prompted and consensual inspiration from other artists is the same as using someone else's lyrics. Either way, the discussion gets even murkier when you try to hold folks to a double standard, as Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem allegedly proved recently through a leak that writing for others is pretty common.

Moreover, a new alleged reference track surfaced online, and it's Kendrick Lamar's take on Baby Keem's 2019 track "BULLIES" off of DIE FOR MY B***H. You can hear it by clicking the "Via" link down below, and there's no real confirmation of whether or not this is A.I., who wrote which parts, etc. But it sounds pretty legit as opposed to other allegedly debunked leaks, and you can make the judgement call for yourself, but it's pretty interesting to see the formation of Keem's mixtape. We also know that they've collaborated on a lot of tracks in the past, so this isn't really a surprising alleged leak.

Baby Keem Performs With Kendrick Lamar At Formula One Event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Baby Keem performs onstage during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App)

Furthermore, there have been other leaks from Kendrick Lamar recently, which resurfaced right before he responded to Drake with "Euphoria." But these concerned more unreleased material and earlier versions of some of his own cuts, so it's not a one-to-one comparison here. Still, folks have different goalposts for how to perceive, interpret, and critique the use of writers. Is it only relevant when you claim to be the GOAT like Drizzy or is it reprehensible no matter your fame or the nature of your song?