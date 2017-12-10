bullies
- Pop CultureSZA Condemns Lizzo's Twitter Bullies: "IT'S UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why Add?"Lizzo has been increasingly vocal about how tired she is of hearing other people's opinions on her body.By Hayley Hynes
- TVFat Joe Revisits Moment His "Heart Turned Black" After Best Friend Betrayed HimThe Rap icon shares the story on "Origins of Hip Hop" and recalled the moment his childhood best friend joined his bullies and jumped him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Releases Kid's Book & Has A Message For Her Childhood Bully"You can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, and my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line," she says.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSteve Irwin's Niece Kindly Asks Haters To Stop Bullying Her On InstagramBecky's had enough.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJames Corden Savagely Claps Back At Bill Maher For Fat ShamingCorden VS MaherBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Shares "FAT" Picture: "Back When U Guys Made Fun Of Me"He's come a long way.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown Responds To Bullies After Leaving TwitterMillie is here for anyone being bullied. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Goes In On Bullies After Keaton Jones' Video Goes ViralCardi B shows her support for Keaton Jones.By Matt F