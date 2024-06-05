Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral With Old Ghostwriting Comments Following Baby Keem Reference Track Debacle

Kendrick Lamar has been in the news quite a bit this year thanks to his feud with Drake. Overall, it seems as though he has come away with the win. However, the artist is being scrutinized for some of his past comments on hip-hop. For instance, fans recently dug up what he had to say about ghostwriting during a feature in Rolling Stone. As it turns out, these comments are being brought up again as a recent Kendrick Lamar reference for Baby Keem's song "Bullies" has been making the rounds online.
“It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter,” Lamar noted. “If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.” While some may call out hypocrisy here, it should be noted that Baby Keem has never proclaimed to be the greatest rapper in the world.
Kendrick Lamar Has Been Vocal About Ghostwriters In The Past
Interestingly enough, this Kendrick reference track disproves one of Drake's more confusing bars on "Family Matters." He made the erroneous claim that Kendrick has only been hot when Baby Keem writes for him. It was a bar that fans called out for being cap right away. Although with this latest reference track, it feels as though Drake's now-infamous line has been buried, once and for all.
Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar's old comments, down below. Do you believe that his opinion has been invalidated now that it is known he has given Baby Keem reference tracks? How do you feel about ghostwriters in hip-hop these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
[Via]