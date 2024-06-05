Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral With Old Ghostwriting Comments Following Baby Keem Reference Track Debacle

Kendrick Lamar is being heavily scrutinized these days.

Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar's old comments, down below. Do you believe that his opinion has been invalidated now that it is known he has given Baby Keem reference tracks? How do you feel about ghostwriters in hip-hop these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Interestingly enough, this Kendrick reference track disproves one of Drake's more confusing bars on "Family Matters." He made the erroneous claim that Kendrick has only been hot when Baby Keem writes for him. It was a bar that fans called out for being cap right away. Although with this latest reference track, it feels as though Drake's now-infamous line has been buried, once and for all.

“It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter,” Lamar noted. “If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.” While some may call out hypocrisy here, it should be noted that Baby Keem has never proclaimed to be the greatest rapper in the world.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.