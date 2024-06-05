Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral With Old Ghostwriting Comments Following Baby Keem Reference Track Debacle

BYAlexander Cole1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)
Kendrick Lamar is being heavily scrutinized these days.

Kendrick Lamar has been in the news quite a bit this year thanks to his feud with Drake. Overall, it seems as though he has come away with the win. However, the artist is being scrutinized for some of his past comments on hip-hop. For instance, fans recently dug up what he had to say about ghostwriting during a feature in Rolling Stone. As it turns out, these comments are being brought up again as a recent Kendrick Lamar reference for Baby Keem's song "Bullies" has been making the rounds online.

“It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter,” Lamar noted. “If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.” While some may call out hypocrisy here, it should be noted that Baby Keem has never proclaimed to be the greatest rapper in the world.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar Has Been Vocal About Ghostwriters In The Past

Interestingly enough, this Kendrick reference track disproves one of Drake's more confusing bars on "Family Matters." He made the erroneous claim that Kendrick has only been hot when Baby Keem writes for him. It was a bar that fans called out for being cap right away. Although with this latest reference track, it feels as though Drake's now-infamous line has been buried, once and for all.

Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar's old comments, down below. Do you believe that his opinion has been invalidated now that it is known he has given Baby Keem reference tracks? How do you feel about ghostwriters in hip-hop these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024MusicKendrick Lamar Reference Track For Baby Keem Allegedly Surfaces Online65.5K
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.MusicAre Baby Keem And Kendrick Lamar Related?24.3K
Screenshot (2)MusicKendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Stun Fans With New Song "The Hillbillies"15.7K
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMusicBaby Keem Teases New Album During Osheaga Set3.1K