Drake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" & J. Cole's "Grippy" Features Have Fans Crowning Kendrick Lamar As The "Boogeyman"

Kendrick Lamar remains firmly in the lead.

Drake and J. Cole are two artists who are currently finding themselves at the center of widespread criticism. Overall, they were both part of the Kendrick Lamar beef which took place between the end of March and the beginning of May. When it comes to J. Cole, he was dissed on "Like That" and eventually came through with his own response on the album Might Delete Later. However, he ultimately deleted his song "7 Minute Drill," noting the Kendrick beef was weighing on his spirit.

As for Drake, he put up a valiant effort with "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." Although based on Kendrick's output, it was clear that Lamar was the victor. In the weeks that have followed the beef, both Cole and Drake have put out questionable features. The first of which was Cole on the Cash Cobain track "Grippy." Cole did not sound like himself, and the cringe lyrics had fans shocked. Subsequently, last night, Drake gave us a feature on the parody song "Wah Gwan Delilah" by Toronto comedian, Snowd4y.

Drake x Snowd4y

With both of these features out in the ether, fans are officially declaring Kendrick Lamar as the "boogeyman." In the tweets below, you will see that fans think these poor features are a confirmation that Kendrick is in their heads. They believe that somehow beefing with the man has led to an extreme fall-off for both artists. While this could be true, one has to consider that Cole and Drake just want to have a bit of fun. Cash Cobain has a cool sound, and Cole probably just wanted to experiment. Meanwhile, Drake is always trolling and as a Toronto-native, the recent cover feature isn't that shocking. Regardless, the internet loves to craft narratives, and right now, Kendrick being the "boogeyman" has started to prevail

The Internet Reacts