Drake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" & J. Cole's "Grippy" Features Have Fans Crowning Kendrick Lamar As The "Boogeyman"

BYAlexander Cole1254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Rapper's Drake and J. Cole attend First Down Friday at Sensu on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kendrick Lamar remains firmly in the lead.

Drake and J. Cole are two artists who are currently finding themselves at the center of widespread criticism. Overall, they were both part of the Kendrick Lamar beef which took place between the end of March and the beginning of May. When it comes to J. Cole, he was dissed on "Like That" and eventually came through with his own response on the album Might Delete Later. However, he ultimately deleted his song "7 Minute Drill," noting the Kendrick beef was weighing on his spirit.

As for Drake, he put up a valiant effort with "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." Although based on Kendrick's output, it was clear that Lamar was the victor. In the weeks that have followed the beef, both Cole and Drake have put out questionable features. The first of which was Cole on the Cash Cobain track "Grippy." Cole did not sound like himself, and the cringe lyrics had fans shocked. Subsequently, last night, Drake gave us a feature on the parody song "Wah Gwan Delilah" by Toronto comedian, Snowd4y.

Read More: Drake's London OVO Store Vandalized With "They Not Like Us" Graffiti

Drake x Snowd4y

With both of these features out in the ether, fans are officially declaring Kendrick Lamar as the "boogeyman." In the tweets below, you will see that fans think these poor features are a confirmation that Kendrick is in their heads. They believe that somehow beefing with the man has led to an extreme fall-off for both artists. While this could be true, one has to consider that Cole and Drake just want to have a bit of fun. Cash Cobain has a cool sound, and Cole probably just wanted to experiment. Meanwhile, Drake is always trolling and as a Toronto-native, the recent cover feature isn't that shocking. Regardless, the internet loves to craft narratives, and right now, Kendrick being the "boogeyman" has started to prevail

The Internet Reacts

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake and J. Cole have officially fallen off? Do you think that the internet has been overreacting to both of these latest features? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "More Life" Shaped The Subsequent Years Of His Career

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Deletes "The Heart Part 6" From His Instagram Page, Fans Question Why753
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HBO-TEVEVISION-EUPHORIAMusicDrake Just Covered "Hey There Delilah" And The Internet Is Baffled11.1K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicSnowd4y Was Manifesting A Drake Collaboration For The Viral Trolling Hit "Wah Gwan Delilah": Watch363
wah-gwan-delilah-drakeMusicDrake Assists Comedian Snowd4y On The Ridiculous Yet Infectious "Wah Gwan Delilah"299