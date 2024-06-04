Drake Seemingly Trolls Fans By Posting "Wah Gwan Delilah" With Laughing Emoji

Maybe it was just a bad joke?

Drake really made fans question what was up on June 3. The rapper, still reeling from the Kendrick Lamar beef, decided to post a Toronto-slanged version of "Hey There Delilah." The title? "Wah Gwan Delilah," of course. We already covered how bizarre Drake's decision was, and how social media reacted (not well at all), but the rapper's social media has us questioning whether it was all a troll. Drizzy knows how to utilize narratives to his advantage, and the way he promoted the song on Instagram made it seem like he knew how bad it was...

Drake posted a screenshot of the song on his Instagram Story with the caption: "Wake up the city." The city being Toronto, of course, which is where the other artist on the song, Snowd4y, also hails from. The rapper then added a laughing emoji and the emoji blowing smoke. The first a seeming acknowledgment of how bad "Wah Gwan Delilah" is, and the second a troll of how little heat it's going to generate among fans. The song wasn't added to streaming platforms, and is only available on YouTube or Soundcloud. It could very well be a troll on the rapper's part, like his last Soundcloud release, "Taylor Made Freestyle." The latter, however, had clear intentions.

Drake Acknowledges The Cover's Poor Quality

By using AI to recreate the voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg, Drake was using Kendrick Lamar's heroes to tear him down (or at least, that was the idea). "Wah Gwan Delilah" has actually sparked a similar level of confusion among fans, with some initially thinking it was AI-generated. Drake could very well be on a next level troll here, but the intention of this cover is extremely unclear. It's hard to envision how a truly, truly bad cover would bolster the rapper's reputation at this particular moment in time.