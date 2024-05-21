Drake Allegedly Disrespected In Streets Of Compton With Bloodied "BBL Drizzy" Mural

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Drake attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

It is fair to say that Drake is not loved in Compton.

It is no secret that Drake's name is getting dragged through the mud and then some as of late. Most people have crowned Kendrick Lamar the winner, especially after "The Heart Part 6" was widely panned. With the diss tracks seemingly at a permanent halt, people are making sure to remind The Boy that he took a massive L. Metro Boomin has been an instigator, applauding Lil Wayne for spinning "Not Like Us" at a recent show. He even played his diss beat at a St. Louis Cardinals game the other night. The entire state of California has clearly showed who they believe has taken the W. That point has been hammered home, especially after a supposed sighting of a "BBL Drizzy" mural popping up in Compton.

This wall art was found by a user on X (formerly Twitter), and it is quite the "kick to the family jewels," for lack of a better word. In the short clip below, it zooms in on a depiction of Drake all beaten up and bloody in a yellow tracksuit. Next to "BBL Drizzy" it says, "They not like us," a clear reference to Lamar's final diss. Then, the person behind the camera pans left, portraying Kendrick as one of his many aliases.

This Is Brutal For "BBL Drizzy"

They decided to show him as Kung Fu Kenny essentially kicking the crap out of Drake. It is a real disrespectful way to literally paint him. To us, it conveys the utter hatred for the Canadian multi-hyphenate and it seems it is only growing. Even though the diss tracks are no more, this beef is far from over.

What are your thoughts on this "BBL Drizzy" mural popping up in Compton? Have you ever seen a rapper get this much hate thrown his/her way, why or why not? Who do you claim as the winner of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and their ongoing beef. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

