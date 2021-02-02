compton
- MusicYG Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore YG's journey to his net worth in 2024, from his music career to business ventures and philanthropy. By Jake Skudder
- MusicMC Eiht Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap IconExplore the journey of MC Eiht, from Compton's storyteller to a seasoned figure in hip-hop, shaping a legacy that continues to influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicEazy-E's Mother Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Compton Street Naming Ceremony"He is watching from a distance," Kathie Wright says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEazy-E Honored With His Own Compton StreetMake room for "Eazy Street!"By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesJasonMartin (FKA Problem) Unveils New Project "I Owe Myself"JasonMartin enters a new era in his career on "I Owe Myself." By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Quik Reveals His Mom Stopped Him From Riding With Suge Knight The Night Of Tupac's DeathDuring an interview with Los Angeles Times, DJ Quik revealed that his mother stopped him from riding with Suge the night Tupac was killed. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicKendrick Lamar Discusses South African Trip That Inspired His Magnum OpusThe Compton rapper shared a story about what directly led him to make "To Pimp A Butterfly."By Marc Griffin
- NewsDeMar DeRozan Shares Debut Rap Song "500 M Liquid" With ProblemDeMar DeRozan drops his debut rap song with Problem, titled "500 M Liquid."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKalan.FrFr Taps Lil Durk & Others For "TwoFr 2 Extended"Kalan.FrFr doubles down on his versatility with the extended version of "TwoFr 2."By Joe Abrams
- NewsParis Texas Return With Third Single "Force Of Habit"Paris Texas releases their new single "FORCE OF HABIT."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentRoddy Ricch New Album: Everything We Know So FarRoddy Ricch says his sophomore studio album is coming soon. Here's everything we know about it.By Alex Zidel
- NewsParis Texas Go 2/2 With Second Single "Situations"Compton duo Paris Texas releases their second single "SITUATIONS".By Alex Zidel
- NewsRoc Nation Signee Kalan.FrFr Drops New Project "TwoFr 2" Featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, & MoreKalan.FrFr releases his new project "TwoFr 2" with features from Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDem Jointz Talks Working With Dr. Dre, Producing For Eminem & MoreProducer Dem Jointz opens up about working in Dr. Dre's inner creative circle, the Compton sound, and the hilarious struggle of leaving the nine-to-five life behind. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar & Mez Linked On "Darkside/Gone"Dr. Dre, Mez, Kendrick Lamar, and Marsha Ambroius united for a "Compton" classic on "Darkside/Gone." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCompton Duo Paris Texas Releases Debut Single "Heavy Metal"Paris Texas, the duo made up of Compton's Louie Pastel and Felix, release their debut single "Heavy Metal".By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Says He Can Out-Rap Kendrick Lamar & Twitter Flames HimPeople don't seem to agree with The Game that he's a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar.By Alex Zidel