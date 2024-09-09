Kendrick Lamar's Compton Mural Vandalized With "OVO" Message

Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during the Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Day 2 at Discovery Green on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Turner)
The move comes after the NFL announced Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl headliner.

Someone in Los Angeles appears to have vandalized a mural of Kendrick Lamar in his hometown of Compton. In a video circulating on social media, the person sprays black paint over three images of Lamar's face in the mural, which is situated outside of Honduras Restaurant Mi Sabor. For the final picture, they write out OVO, a reference to Drake's October's Very Own brand. Lamar and Drake have been feuding for months at this point.

One image from the mural shows Lamar accepting the key to the city of Compton in February 2016 while a second shows him accepting the Best Rap Album award for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers at the 65th Grammy Awards. There is also a reference to the cover artwork for his iconic album, good Kid, m.A.A.d City. It appears that the artist finished it earlier this summer.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar prepares to perform during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Compton Courthouse on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Compton, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The vandalism comes after the NFL announced that Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. In sharing the news on Instagram, Lamar trolled Drake in a video on the platform. He remarked: “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos." Drake had recently teased being ready for a "Game 2" on his Instagram Story. Not everyone has been happy with the move. Many fans have complained that Lil Wayne should've headlined the event, which is taking place in his hometown. Cam'ron called out JAY-Z for his role in choosing Lamar on the latest episode of It Is What It Is.

Kendrick Lamar's Mural Vandalized In Compton

Check out the viral clip of the mural being vandalized on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

