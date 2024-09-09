Charlamagne Tha God Theorizes Drake Has Already Taken Legal Action Over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

Charlamagne Tha God says Drake won't let Kendrick Lamar get away with performing "Not Like Us."

Charlamagne Tha God says he expects that people from the NFL, Roc Nation, and more all received legal letters in the wake of Kendrick Lamar announcing his performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Discussing the move on Monday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne argued that Drake will not be okay with Lamar calling him a pedophile on stage at the event.

“If he does ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl, I want the opening cords and then just the hook,” Charlamagne began. “If you think that the NFL and Roc Nation and a bunch of other people didn't get a whole bunch of legal letters yesterday from people with owls as their stamp. I promise you, you're not calling me a pedophile at the Super Bowl. I guarantee you, the OVO people sent so many legal letters yesterday.”

From there, Charlemagne discussed fans being upset that the NFL didn't choose Lil Wayne to perform at the event. One of the many voices to speak out on that topic was Master P. He argued on social media: As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that Lil Wayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He's one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant and he's a New Orleans native. Let's not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here. #Godisgood Change starts with us." Cam'ron also addressed JAY-Z about the decision on It Is What It Is.

