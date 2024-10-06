Wack 100 Continues To Deny Accusing Drake Of Sending Kendrick Lamar A Cease And Desist

Wack 100 is sticking to his story.

Last month, a moment from one of Wack 100's Clubhouse streams made its rounds online. The snippet appeared to show him accusing Drake of sending Kendrick Lamar a cease and desist in an attempt to prevent him from performing "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. According to him, however, his words were taken completely out of context.

During a recent conversation with Adam22, he explained what actually happened, and denied the No Jumper host's accusation that he lied about it. Wack claims that he's in a group chat with various other people, who send clips freely to be discussed on Clubhouse. He says that he simply read the title of one of these clips during the stream, and was not actually claiming it happened. "I never lied about it," he added.

Wack 100 Insists He "Never Lied"

"I wouldn't know," Wack continued. "I don't represent Kendrick's business or Drake's business. So I wouldn't know what either was sending or receiving on either side unless they told me." While Wack 100 doesn't appear to want any part in the conversation, Charlamagne Tha God recently speculated that Drake has taken legal action over the performance.