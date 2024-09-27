Wack 100 Accuses Drake Of Sending Kendrick Lamar Cease And Desist Over Super Bowl Performance

Allegedly, Drake has gone to great lengths to avoid getting accused of being a “pedophile” at the Super Bowl.

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans in February. Many consider this to be the cherry on top of an already massively successful few months for the Compton rapper. He went head to head with Drake in a viral lyrical battle, and ultimately came out on top with tracks like "Euphoria" and of course, "Not Like Us."

According to Wack 100, however, he may not actually get the opportunity to perform the smash hit at the event. On Clubhouse recently, he even alleged that Drake sent Kendrick a cease and desist in order to prevent it. At this point, this claim is completely unconfirmed, though anyone could understand why he may not want him to perform the song.

Wack 100 Discusses Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Famously, Kendrick accuses Drake and his OVO crew of being pedophiles on it. This is probably not an allegation Drake wants to be thrown around more than it already has been amid the feud, and might explain the alleged cease and desist. It's not the first time someone has theorized that Drake's already taken legal action over the upcoming performance either. Earlier this month, Charlamagne Tha God shared a similar theory. His suspicion, however, is that Drake allegedly took legal action only to prevent Kendrick from accusing him of being a pedophile onstage.