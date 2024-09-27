Kendrick Lamar Associates Respond To Top5’s Threats: “Come Find Out”

Kendrick Lamar's associates have his back.

Earlier this week, Top5 was set free after beating a murder case. The Toronto rapper had been behind bars for his alleged involvement in Hashim Omar Hashi's 2021 shooting. “An innocent man just came home," he told reporters following the ruling. "I hope they find whoever they did that. R.I.P.”

Top5 proceeded to share a celebratory post on Instagram, in which he thanked those who helped him along the way. This included Drake, who he alleged covered his legal fees. He later deleted any mention of Drake. Top5 also spoke with DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross for one of his first post-prison interviews and had some menacing words for Kendrick Lamar and his friends.

Hitta J3 & Smac Fire Back At Top5

“I’m looking for Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar. I’m doing my homework right now, I’m doing my task on them. Nothing incriminating, I’m just looking for them," he said. “I want Metro Boomin one on one. I don’t want no weapons, nothing. I’d knock him the f*ck out. Kendrick Lamar, you passed the border. Chubbs called me.” This prompted responses from some of Kendrick's affiliates, including Hitta J3. "Come find out then," he wrote simply before sharing a clip that appears to show Top5 getting pushed out of a Toronto restaurant. "This the tuff guy yall talking bout," he added.

Smac also chimed in on the FMW podcast recently, making it clear that he's not worried. "F*ck you and Toronto, Top5. You ain't gotta come find us, we'll find you, b*tch. I'm on that muthaf*cka. Come to L.A., we're gonna shut you down, b*tch," he said. "We're gonna smack the f*ck out this p***y b*tch. We stand on business. N***a gonna slap him. F*ck him, f*ck Toronto, f*ck Top5, f*ck his sister, f*ck his daughter. He threatening us, it's all off the table now. You threaten us, f*ck your whole family."