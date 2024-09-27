DJ Akademiks Reacts To Drake’s Tour Numbers Beating Kendrick Lamar’s

Recently, a list of the top ten highest-grossing rap tours has gotten fans' attention.

Recently, a list of the top ten highest-grossing rap tours surfaced on Reddit. According to the list, Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour comes out on top with $320.5 million. Kendrick Lamar's "Big Steppers" tour is next on the list at $110.9 million. They're followed by 50 Cent's "Final Lap" tour, the "Aubrey & the Three Migos" tour, Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" tour, and more.

DJ Akademiks decided to react to the list on stream recently, predicting that Travis Scott's tour will eventually take over Kendrick's position on the list. According to him, Drake's higher ticket prices also explain the large difference in his and Kendrick's gross earnings. "That's all this means, Drake's just charging an exorbitant amount of money," he said.

DJ Akademiks Blames Drake's Ticket Prices

Ak also suggested that more current tours made the list due to inflation, and the fact that people are paying more and more to see live music. While these numbers don't necessarily come as a surprise, they serve as a reminder of Drake's massive commercial success. They also bring up some ongoing rumors that Live Nation has forced a rigorous touring schedule on Drake. Alleged text messages between him and his ex Jhonni Blaze leaked online earlier this week amid a spat with her former friend Ghetto Barbie. "Right now my life is on slave to live nation mode," he allegedly wrote in one of the texts. This was seemingly followed by a laughing emoji, indicating that it could have been nothing more than a joke. It appears to support the rumors either way, however, and might potentially explain his impressive tour earnings.

