DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake

Ak can't believe it either!

While DJ Akademiks is probably the biggest Drake supporter in hip-hop media right now as far as his reach, he's certainly not the most delusional, unreasonable, or biased OVO fan... Or Kendrick Lamar fan, for that matter. Still, he received a pretty fiery cooking on social media from both sides for having "Not Like Us" rank as his top song on his Spotify Wrapped, whereas "euphoria" landed at number three. Drizzy's "Family Matters" and "Push Ups" landed at numbers four and five respectively, which is incredibly ironic considering all the smoke the media personality has for K.Dot. But how much does this really matter?

After all, haven't we all had that experience reacting to our streaming service wrap-ups? We come across them and sometimes think, "How the heck did that song/artist make it so high?" In fact, DJ Akademiks had an explanation for why Kendrick Lamar landed as his number two artist behind only Drake and above Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, and Future. "Normally Kendrick Lamar wouldn't sniff my spotify wrapped.. but he's #2 on mine," he tweeted. "The explanation for that is thats what happens when u beef with every1 favorite rapper.. we gotta listen to ur s**t too cuz of the beef. Beefing when its just musical competition helps both artists."

DJ Akademiks Gets Cooked By Both Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fans For His Spotify Wrapped

However, Kendrick Lamar and Drake were not the only artists that DJ Akademiks was obsessed with this year. In fact, one of his previous artistic associations – which seemingly continues to this day – is with Playboi Carti, as he even appeared on his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red via a vocal sample from his livestream. Recently, the Opium boss even reposted a tweet from Ak to promote his upcoming album, one that fans still express skepticism over.