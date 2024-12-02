DJ Akademiks Extensively Explains The Petty Beef Between Drake & Dillon Brooks

The internet doesn't know what Ak is trying to do by breaking this down.

Drake's number of "friends in the industry" seems to be dwindling by the second. 2024 has especially been a revealing year for him in terms of who really messes with him and who doesn't. But that's not to say other years have shown just how many have some sort of disliking or even hatred for The Boy. Last year, there was some discourse online and on social media about the rift between Drake and fellow Canadian NBA star, Dillon Brooks. For those unaware, he's a forward who's spent most of his career on the Memphis Grizzlies. But last year, he played his first season with the Houston Rockets and is still on their roster. He's also known for his one-sided rivalry with LeBron James.

As to why the rap superstar and an NBA starter have beef, it was pretty unknown. All we really knew was that Drake had sent some shots toward Brooks on his last album, For All The Dogs. "Another Late Night" contains the most obvious disses of them all. "Shawty ran some Dillon Brooks, can't believe this n**** talkin', damn." Some thought it could be some sort of lowkey diss for that aforementioned divide between Bron and Brooks. There was also a video from FIBA with media asking the Canadian team who they liked more, Drake or Ryan Reynolds. Low and behold, the NBA wing was the only one to choose the latter.

DJ Akademiks Talks Drake & Dillon Brooks Unexpected History

But after doing some digging and a year later, it appears that the reason for this line, and many other subtle ones on the record, is because him and Drake were getting with the same girl. According to a 25-minute plus break down from DJ Akademiks, they were both sleeping around with a Moroccan Instagram model who is a scammer. The media pundit broke things down lyric by lyric and overall, it seems like a pretty petty beef.

For example, the audio snippets on "Calling For You"; you know the one where the girl is complaining about eating oxtail. That track is essentially another shot at Brooks for being broke in Mirna Habib's eyes. Ak seemed to be trying to gas up The Boy is some way by doing all of this, but the internet doesn't see the vision. "Ak really thinks he’s helping Drake 🤣I can see why he keeps him at a distance. This n**** got diarrhea of the mouth." Others were also taking aim at the rapper, adding, "Drake's arrested development is crazy. He really still acts like a 20-year-old."