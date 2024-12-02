DJ Akademiks Dodges Question About Whether He Bookmarked Drake's NSFW Video

DJ Akademiks is being clowned for the viral clip.

DJ Akademiks is going viral on social media for dodging a question about whether he bookmarked the leaked explicit video of Drake on his computer. Speaking with several other streamers, Akademiks changed the topic to the hate he gets on social media when confronted with the idea.

"I don't care what nobody says, I'm a top-three most-hated person on Twitter," Akademiks responded. "If you ever see my Twitter, I don't see my mentions at all. There's so much hate for me on Twitter, Twitter just shows a blank screen. I promise you. I could show you my Twitter right now. There's no mentions. You know why? There's mad hate that they just filter everything out so I literally see nothing. I have to literally click on other people's sh*t to find anything on Twitter." The group burst out into laughter as he refused to answer the question.

Drake Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Akademiks has been a fierce defender of Drake throughout his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. Even discussing the success of Lamar's new album, GNX, he brought the topic back to how Drake has had more streams overall in 2024, despite not releasing a new project. GNX moved over 300,000 album equivalent units and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

DJ Akademiks Ignores Drake Question