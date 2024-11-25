Drake Hits UMG & Spotify With Bombshell Allegations Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Streams

BYCole Blake2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Drake performs at the New Look Wireless birthday party at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Drake alleges UMG used bots, payola and other methods to inflate the song's success.

Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify with allegations that the two companies worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." Through his company, Frozen Moments LLC, the Toronto rapper is accusing UMG of using bots and payola, among other methods in what he describes as an "illegal" scheme. According to Billboard, he made the filing in Manhattan court on Monday. The move doesn't constitute a lawsuit but instead a “pre-action” petition.

“UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for the company write. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” They further accuse UMG of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as deceptive business practices and false advertising.

Read More: Drake Reportedly Laughed The First Time He Heard This "Not Like Us" Bar

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Lamar dropped "Not Like Us" back on May 4 as the two rappers fired off numerous diss tracks aimed at one another. On the song, Lamar makes reference to allegations of pedophilia and sexual misconduct against Drake. The hit single was met with widespread acclaim and quickly reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. It's currently nominated for several honors at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake On "Not Like Us"

Drake's lawsuit comes after he downplayed the severity of Kendrick Lamar's disses against him during a livestream with xQc on Sunday night. "I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you’re wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it," he said. He also dissed The Weeknd and Steve Lacy during the stream. Revisit the music video for "Not Like Us" below.

Read More: Drake Maintains Most-Streamed Rapper Title Despite Kendrick Lamar’s Success

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...