Drake Hits UMG & Spotify With Bombshell Allegations Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Streams

Drake alleges UMG used bots, payola and other methods to inflate the song's success.

Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify with allegations that the two companies worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." Through his company, Frozen Moments LLC, the Toronto rapper is accusing UMG of using bots and payola, among other methods in what he describes as an "illegal" scheme. According to Billboard, he made the filing in Manhattan court on Monday. The move doesn't constitute a lawsuit but instead a “pre-action” petition.

“UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for the company write. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” They further accuse UMG of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as deceptive business practices and false advertising.

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Lamar dropped "Not Like Us" back on May 4 as the two rappers fired off numerous diss tracks aimed at one another. On the song, Lamar makes reference to allegations of pedophilia and sexual misconduct against Drake. The hit single was met with widespread acclaim and quickly reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. It's currently nominated for several honors at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake On "Not Like Us"