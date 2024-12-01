Drake's UMG Lawsuit Leaves Lord Jamar Concerned About The State Of Hip-Hop

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian performs during the "Dj Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live" at Radio City Music Hall on July 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Lord Jamar says Drake is a "sore loser."

Lord Jamar went off on Drake during the latest episode of his show, The God Pod, reacting to the news that the Toronto rapper is taking legal action against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Drake filed multiple pre-action petitions against the company, last week. In one filing, he accuses them of using bots, payola, and other methods to inflate the success of "Not Like Us" while in a second, he accuses them of defamation.

Jamar kicked off the discussion by asking, "Where is hip-hop going?" He continued: "It's been all kinds of rap beefs where motherf*ckers done got shot at and all kinda sh*t. Nobody filed nothing. This n***a mad because he got called some names." Jamar then slammed Drake as hypocritical for complaining that UMG allegedly showed preferential treatment to Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

As for Drake's first petition against the music industry giant, his lawyers wrote in the New York filing: “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices. It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” He brought the defamation case separately in Texas. “UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers wrote, as caught by Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

Lord Jamar Discusses Drake's Latest Move

UMG has already released a statement denying all of the allegations. They described them as "offensive and untrue." Check out Lord Jamar's full stance on Drake and Kendrick Lamar below.

