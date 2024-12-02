Drake Hit With Charlamagne Tha God's "Donkey Of The Day" Label Over His UMG Lawsuit

Charlamagne Tha God went off on Drake.

Charlamagne Tha God went off on a heated rant about Drake and labeled the Toronto rapper the "donkey of the day" during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. He discussed Drake's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group, arguing that his complaints in the filing are hypocritical. Drake has accused the label of allegedly artificially boosting the streams of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

"Whatever the label UMG was doing to promote 'Not Like Us,' they were doing the same thing for you your whole career. If one of those diss records you put out would've taken off and been a cultural phenomenon like 'Not Like Us,' the record label would've pushed that too," Charlamagne argued.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Charlamagne then turned his attention to Drake's defenders. "Anybody acting like this is anything more than Drake's feelings being hurt, you a hoe too," he remarked. "An O-V-Hoe to be exact. 'He's fighting the same war that Michael Jackson fought. Drake is taking a stand for the art and the artist.' People who are running with that narrative would hold Drake's penis while he pees and shake it for him when he's finished." Before wrapping up, Charlamagne joked that Lamar told Drake to "squabble up" not "lawyer up."

Charlamagne Tha God Goes Off On Drake

Charlamagne also recommended Drake take a page out of J Cole's playbook and focus on nostalgia and take fans back to the good old days. Cole is currently adding his mixtapes to streaming services and releasing an audio series documenting the making of them. Check out Charlamagne Tha God's full take on Drake suing Univeral Music Group below.

