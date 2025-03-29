Young Scooter Dead At 39

BY Alexander Cole 93.3K Views
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Rapper Young Scooter performs during Future &amp; Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Horrible news is coming out of the hip-hop world tonight as it was reported that Young Scooter has passed away.

A truly awful story is being reported out of Atlanta tonight as it was revealed that Young Scooter is now dead at the age of 39. Today was his birthday. Details are still very scarce as it pertains to this story, however, fans are already on social media paying homage to Scooter. If you remember, he was an artist who signed to Future's Freebandz imprint back in 2012, and he was also on Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. Additionally, the news was confirmed moments ago by DJ Akademiks.

The news of Young Scooter's passing lit up social media as fans were in complete and utter disbelief regarding the incident. He was an artist who was at the forefront of early and mid-2010s trap music, and had some iconic features on big records from Future, Gucci Mane, and a whole host of others. Quite frankly, it is unfathomable to think this could have happened. Playboi Carti has already taken to social media with a message regarding Scooter, saying "I GREW UP ON DIS SHIT SMH RIP. ATLANTA LEGEND."

RIP Young Scooter

Ralo is another artist who knew Young Scooter, and he posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story. The reactions from Scooter's peers just goes to show that he was incredibly respected in the music world. Overall, he was someone who supported his friends and was well-respected all throughout Atlanta.

This is a horrible loss and our thoughts go out to Young Scooter's family and friends during this very difficult time. We cannot imagine what they must be going through right now. This remains a developing story and we will make sure to update you with news and information.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
