Young Scooter Dead At 39

A truly awful story is being reported out of Atlanta tonight as it was revealed that Young Scooter is now dead at the age of 39. Today was his birthday. Details are still very scarce as it pertains to this story, however, fans are already on social media paying homage to Scooter. If you remember, he was an artist who signed to Future's Freebandz imprint back in 2012, and he was also on Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. Additionally, the news was confirmed moments ago by DJ Akademiks.

The news of Young Scooter's passing lit up social media as fans were in complete and utter disbelief regarding the incident. He was an artist who was at the forefront of early and mid-2010s trap music, and had some iconic features on big records from Future, Gucci Mane, and a whole host of others. Quite frankly, it is unfathomable to think this could have happened. Playboi Carti has already taken to social media with a message regarding Scooter, saying "I GREW UP ON DIS SHIT SMH RIP. ATLANTA LEGEND."

RIP Young Scooter

Ralo is another artist who knew Young Scooter, and he posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story. The reactions from Scooter's peers just goes to show that he was incredibly respected in the music world. Overall, he was someone who supported his friends and was well-respected all throughout Atlanta.