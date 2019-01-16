freebandz
- MusicFuture Teases New Management Company As He Preps Metro Boomin Collab AlbumFuture has big plans.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Flexes 6 Chains Sporting His Label Freebandz LogoFans speculated on who might be receiving the chains. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFreebandz Tray Tray Reportedly Murdered In ChicagoAccording to reports, Tray Tray was shot and killed earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWho Is Real Boston Richey? The Florida Rapper Signed To Future's FreebandzA powerful co-sign from Future has given Richey a solid rap foundation.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentDoe Boy Talks "Oh Really" Debut, Working With Moneybagg Yo & Being More Than A Street RapperDoe Boy's the latest face of Cleveland, and he's putting the city on his back. Ahead of the release of his debut album, "Oh Really," he detailed Future and Southside's guidance, his aspirations in film and television, and why 50 Cent remains one of his biggest inspirations. By Aron A.
- NewsDoe Boy Releases New Album "Oh Really" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, & MoreDoe Boy drops his new album, "Oh Really," with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Nardo Wick, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoe Boy Announces Star-Studded Features On New AlbumDoe Boy's upcoming album features Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFBG Goat Shares "The Mound 2" Project Hosted By Future & Young ThugFBG Goat's new project is hosted by Future and Young Thug, and it's executive produced by London On Da Track and Mally Mall.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoe Boy & Lil Uzi Vert Drop Their Latest Collaboration "Low Key"Lil Uzi Vert features on Doe Boy's chill new single "Low Key".By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoe Boy & Southside Grab Lil Uzi Vert For Sinister "Bussin"Doe Boy and Southside put their darkest urges on display, bringing Lil Uzi Vert into the mix for "Bussin."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDallas Rapper FXXXXY's Cause Of Death RevealedFreebandz rapper FXXXXY passed away last week following complications from a routine medical procedure.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture's Artist FXXXXY Has Passed Away: ReportFXXXXY, a Texas-based rapper signed to Freebandz, reportedly passed away last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture's New Album "High Off Life" Is Dropping This WeekFuture's eighth studio album "High Off Life" is due out this Friday. By Aron A.
- NewsT.I. Hops On Casino's Fire Track "Lowkey"Freebandz' Casino reworks "Lowkey" with some help from T.I.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Celebrates 36th Birthday With New Music AnnouncementIt's his party, he can cry in the Phantom if he wants to. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBrodinski Taps Doe Boy For New "Gang" SingleBrodinski curates another fire collab.By Milca P.
- NewsZoey Dollaz Freestyles A Verse On Young Thug & Gunna's "Hot"Zoey Dollaz goes in over one of the hottest beats of the year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Flashes FBG Chain In Latest Insta Fit PicsKing of Instagram. By Noah C
- News"FBG Independence Day" Includes Unreleased Heat From Doe Boy, Guap Tarantino & MoreThe Freebandz Gang releases some new music for the Fourth of July.By Alex Zidel
- NewsZoey Dollaz' "Last Year Being Humble" Features Future, Gunna & MoreFreebandz rapper Zoey Dollaz returns with a new project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture On Ciara & Russell Wilson: "He Do Exactly What She Tell Him To Do"Future also speaks on why he blasted Wendy Williams.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Is Tired Of Being The Bad Seed: "I Love The Thought Of Loving Somebody"Future sits down with The Fader in an effort to flip the script on his bum rap.By Devin Ch