Rappers have been known to direct listeners back to their hometowns. Real Boston Richey, Florida’s latest rap export, might be new, but his authenticity’s drawn in a slew of fans, including major figures in the culture. Boasting his Tallahassee roots has remained a consistent part of his music, becoming one of the most notable names from the region since T-Pain. Besides that, his Southern accent really shines on whatever track he’s on. An unmistakable talent, the newcomer is set to dominate the 2020s.

Real Boston Richey’s profile has had several significant boosts in the last year. Even though he’s relatively new to the scene, there’s a fire and hunger that’s kept him actively working since his debut in 2021. Moreover, the rapper can add the XXL Freshmen Class of 2023 to his resume. In addition to that, a co-sign from none other than trap pioneer Future has given him a solid foundation to work on.

Musical Rise

A unique story, Real Boston Richey wasn’t ever pursuing a career in rap music. He was born Jalen Taheen Foster on February 4 in 1997. His cousin Slug gave him the rap bug. Sadly, Slug was shot and killed in 2015 and Richey took it upon himself to keep the dream alive. “My plan was to never be a rapper. It was my cousin’s. He passed away, so I’m really living out my cousin’s dream,” he told The Source.

His rap moniker came through inspiration from Boston George from the movie, Blow. After some motivation from his friends, he got into the studio in 2021. This would eventually lead to the birth of notable singles, “Bullseye” and “Keep Dissing.” With a quick rise, Richey soon began to garner tons of streams with his music, gaining the attention of many notable stars.

Real Boston Richey’s Breakthrough

With the release of his debut mixtape Public Housing in August 2022, Richey came out swinging. Packed with features from notable stars like Moneybagg Yo, Future and Lil Durk, Real Boston Richey showed off his capabilities of holding his own. The 17-track project was praised extensively, awarding him new fans. Future, in particular, was revealed to have played a significant part in his mainstream ascent.

Real Boston Richey signed to Future’s Freebandz record label, becoming his mentee in the process. The pair collaborated on the track “Bullseye 2.” In the music video, Future and Richey were in the latter’s hometown of Tallahassee. They famously gave away free shoes to members of the community and showed them serious love.

Richey now credits Future as a major influence on his music and life. He revealed to XXL that the Freebandz leader has encouraged him to remain in the studio no matter what. “He’s one of the persons that always just told me, ‘No matter what, hurt, crying, no matter what you’re going through, bad, good, stay in the studio,” he said. “The studio more important than anything.”

Upcoming Debut Album

While 2022’s Public Housing reached the 60th spot on the Billboard 200, Richey’s already attained greater chart success in the new year. His 2023 follow-up project, Public Housing, Pt. 2, debuted at number 38. These back-to-back releases have yet to slow him down. Riding on his mentor Future’s advice, Real Boston Richey stayed in the studio through the first half of 2023.

His debut album, Welcome to Bubba Land, is expected to be released on July 23. With all the hype and anticipation he’s garnered over the past two years, Richey’s got a larger platform now. For someone who wasn’t expecting to get into the rap scene, he’s definitely making sure he maintains consistency, and in addition to that, greater success.

