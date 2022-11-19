It’s been a big few years for Detroit, Peezy. Specifically, he ended his jail time in February 2021 and dropped his album ONLY BUILT 4 DIAMOND LINKS last August. Peezy tapped the one and only Jeezy, Rob49, and Real Boston Richey for a remix of his smash hit, “2 Million Up.” On it, each feature boasts impressive verses amid a tasteful mix of every artist’s background. The track landed after a few notable singles this year, such as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” with Troy Ave.

Firstly, “2 Million Up” establishes a compelling genre mix between a few different styles of hip-hop. In fact, ONLY BUILT 4 DIAMOND LINKS (on which the original is featured) achieved this effectively. Moreover, Peezy reps Detroit, Jeezy is an Atlanta legend, Rob49’s from New Orleans, and Real Boston Richey’s name is a bit of a misnomer. He’s from Tallahassee, Florida and typically rides Detroit-inspired beats.

As such, this track has a fast tempo and a strong bounce to propel it forward. Amid soulful samples, vocal chops, rubbery 808s, and a steel-drum like keys melody, all four MCs bask in the vibes. It’s summery, airy, a tad sweet, but most importantly engaging. Furthermore, all the aforementioned cities have their own spin on this bounce that make “2 Million Up” feel like a moment if you know the context. It’s a bounce that Peezy’s honed and perfected on tracks like “Common Wealth.”

Starting off the track, Peezy comes through with his chorus after a funky sample introduces “2 Million Up.” He raps about facing opposition and honoring fallen friends. “Shoot back to the crib, went to pick the switches up / Stolen Trackhawk, got it tinted up / Caught him outside, now he in a blunt / Ain’t no fallin’ off, I done put two million up,” he raps. He vividly laid out his character and determination in this song, which has led him to work with Hit-Boy and other big names. It also got him dinner with James Harden.

After, Richey delivers the first proper verse on the track. He switches his flows around with ease, able to stretch an idea out into the next bar. Additionally, he reckons with being “dead wrong” and balancing his relationships with the street life. Jeezy comes through with incredible confidence and proved why he’s such an important figure in the game. Finally, Rob49 dropped the most fiery and relentless verse on the whole track.

You can find the remix of “2 Million Up” by Peezy on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out some standout bars from his latest banger with Jeezy, Rob49, and Real Boston Richey.

Quotable Lyrics

Police kicking down my door, they told me, “Freeze”, but I ain’t listen (Nah)

I’m the one that keep my mouth shut, I’ma stick to my amendment (Yeah)

When the last time you seen Unc’, I told them b***hes I ain’t never see em’ (Yeah)

I can feel all that lil’ f**k s**t in the air like Beanie Sigel (Phew)