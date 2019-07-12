sacramento
- SongsMozzy Shares Music Video For New Song "Free Juju"Mozzy dropped a banger with this one.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsMozzy Ticks The Clock Down To "Count Time" On New SingleThis is the Sacramento MC's second drop since his release from jail.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsMozzy Gears Up For New EP With "Free All The Lifers"Free Mozzy! Check out the first single from his new EP "Kollect Kall" dropping this Friday.By Aron A.
- SongsCelly Ru Releases "Hush" With OhGeesyIt's a Cali reunion on this track, with Celly Ru tapping the Shoreline Mafia vet for a menacing new song.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsPeezy Taps Jeezy, Rob49 & Real Boston Richey For "2 Million Up" RemixThe star-studded remix comes just a couple of months after his "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape with DJ Drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeFather Kills His Children & Chaperone Before Turning Gun On Himself Inside Church: ReportThe 39-year-old was reportedly scheduled for a supervised visit with his children—9, 10, & 13.By Erika Marie
- MusicMozzy Officially Signs To Yo Gotti's CMG LabelMozzy is the newest member of Yo Gotti's CMG roster.By Alex Zidel
- SportsThe Kings Fire Luke Walton After Losing To The JazzThe Kings have fired Luke Walton.By Cole Blake
- NewsShooterGang Kony Releases New Album "Starshooter"ShooterGang Kony releases his new album "Starshooter" featuring Lil Bean, Kalan.FrFr, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentRise & Grind: ShooterGang Kony Speaks On How He's Rejuvenating West Coast Gangster RapShooterGang Kony speaks on how he's revitalizing West Coast gangster rap, his upcoming album "Starshooter," and how he plans to take over the world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCaleborate Does Mase & Total Justice With "What U Want"Sacramento-bred rapper Caleborate just dropped a smooth new record titled "What U Want," which even pays homage to Mase & Total's classic collab from '97.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsShooterGang Kony Embraces Die-Hard Trap With "Still Kony 2"The street alum recognizes the convergences of his dangerous background and ambitious career path with his newest release.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsShooterGang Kony Returns With Focused New Single "Still Kony 2"ShooterGang Kony is confident and assertive in the opening track to the recently released "Still Kony 2" By Dre D.
- CrimeKim Kardashian Breathes Life Back Into The Justice For Stephon Clark MovementClark's sister, Tiana, won Kim over. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeCalifornia Governor Shuts Down Restaurants & More Amid COVID-19 SpikeThe decision, which will effect 75% of California, was made in response to a new spike in COVID-19 cases. By Noah John
- CrimeRapper Bris Shot Dead In Sacramento Near Car Crash Site: ReportSacramento rapper Bris was found shot to death in his hometown on Father's Day.By Erika Marie
- NewsMozzy Gets Polo G & Lil Poppa To Spit Cartel Bars On "Pricetag"Mozzy releases the second single from his new album "Beyond Bulletproof," linking with Polo G and Lil Poppa on "Pricetag."By Alex Zidel
- NewsMozzy Releases His New Song "Tunnel Vision"Mozzy is back in action with his latest song, "Tunnel Vision."By Aron A.
- NewsShooterGang Kony Nabs Mozzy, OMB Peezy, & More For "Red Paint Reverend"Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Kony releases his new album "Red Paint Reverend" with features from Mozzy, OMB Peezy, Nef The Pharoah, and more.By Alex Zidel
- SongsNorth Cali Unites As Mozzy & Haiti Babii Join D-Lo On "Trap Spot"D-Lo teams up with frequent collaborators for his latest drop.By Milca P.
- MusicTLC Cancel Two Tour Stops After Chilli Loses Her VoiceChilli is in need of some TLC.By Chantilly Post
- NewsGuapdad 4000 & Mozzy Turn Debit Claims Into Fetti On "Scammin"Guapdad 4000 recruits Mozzy to the "Scammin" fold.By Devin Ch