Following a turbulent but also celebratory first half of his 2023, Mozzy is back in full swing with new music releases. Moreover, he recently dropped his latest single “Count Time,” his second after his release from prison on federal firearm charges. In addition, this new West Coast banger came with a music video, too, in which the Sacramento MC rolls through streets in ATVs, bikes, and luxury cars. Despite the hardships that he’s gone through this year, even after he left jail, it’s heartening to see him enjoy his career freely instead of behind bars. Hopefully these new releases mean that there’s a full-length project on the way for Mozzy to stamp his name in the game once again.

Furthermore, from an instrumental standpoint, “Count Time” fits Mozzy’s flow quite perfectly with its mid-tempo swing. Also, the beat sounds like a gaggle of lasers, from the quick synth hits to the synthetic bass drops that give the track its California groove. While those are definitely the most standout elements of the cut, the ghostly piano keys and chopped vocal samples certainly add to the atmosphere, as well. There might not be a lot of variation when it comes to the flow of the song, but its heaviness roots it firmly in an enjoyable pocket. Overall, there’s not too much stuff in the mainstream that sounds like the 36-year-old’s style these days, so his dedication to it will almost always result in some heat.

Mozzy’s “Count Time”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the previous single “10 Percent” as well as the Kollect Kall EP also added to that repertoire. As such, it would also be exciting to hear him switch things up on a full-length effort rather than make lightning strike a couple of times with the same style. Regardless, the quality will probably be there, and we’re sure he has a lot to say on wax. If you haven’t heard “Count Time” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some notable bars below. Also, peep the music video above and check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Mozzy.

Quotable Lyrics

Chili in the trench, they caught him with his nose runnin’ (Mob)

That lil’ snot that he had dangling got wiped away (Mob)

Wrist taking travelers on the road runnin’

Negotiate to pay the same price the prices pay, yeah (Oh, yeah)

