Hip-hop fans recently experienced a shock when authorities arrested Mozzy following a shooting at a nightclub he performed at. Moreover, it occurred on Saturday (July 1) at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kansas and left nine people injured due to gunshot wounds and two injured due to being trampled amid the chaos. Police stated that these victims, both male and female are aged between 21 and 34, and five of these received treatment at local hospitals. Furthermore, the rapper hosted an afterparty following a performance of his at another venue, but the unrelated distressing events held heavy consequences for the club. According to local outlet 12 News, authorities hit City Nightz with a 30-day suspension, or in other words, temporary closure.

What’s more is that law enforcement already made significant strides in identifying the true culprit for this shooting. The Wichita Police Department arrested 31-year-old Missouri resident Brandon Young in connection with the incident. Not only that, but Chief Joe Sullivan told 12 News that Young actually worked as a security guard for Mozzy that night. In addition, Sullivan stressed the importance of screening people before entering the club as an important safety precaution that could’ve prevented these injuries.

Mozzy At Yo Gotti’s 2022 CMG Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Mozzy attends the Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We need to take a strong stance in response to what occurred, because in my estimate,” Sullivan remarked of the shooting at the Mozzy afterparty. Also, he brought up that City Nightz faced 12 prior occurrences like these this year alone. “I believe it was totally preventable. You can’t have gun violence under control. If you have one homicide, one shooting, that’s too many. We were actually below last year in shooting victims, but due to the number of the shooting victims that happened in that one incident, we were slightly above last year. It’s a major concern for us… I am really hoping this is a wakeup call for club owners across our city, not just in Old Town.”

Meanwhile, authorities released the California MC shortly after his brief stint. Presumably, they interrogated him concerning the shooting and let him go on no charges for what went down. Hopefully his future shows don’t see danger like this again. For more news and the latest updates on Mozzy, check back in with HNHH.

