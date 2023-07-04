Fans recently celebrated the release of Mozzy from jail, who served a ten-month prison sentence on federal gun charges. While that news disappointed many of the Sacramento rapper’s listeners, he still kept his career going with plenty of releases in that timeframe. However, the joy of his freedom didn’t last long as authorities detained him following a shooting at a Kansas nightclub he performed at. Moreover, very little information emerged as to the reasoning or implications of this arrest from reports on the matter. “Maaan @MozzyThaMotive came out to our city Wichita, [Kansas] for a dope a** show,” a user captioned a video of the arrest. “Went to [an] after party and then got arrested. SMH, free Mozzy yo, f**k 12.”

Now, it seems like that issue was resolved, as officials released Mozzy following his brief detainment. In addition, reports indicate that authorities pressed no charges against the MC for what went down in Kansas. According to ABC News, the nightclub he had a show in suffered a shooting that left seven shot and two trampled. Apparently police detained him for questioning as a suspect of the shooting, but it turns out that accusation was short-lived.

Mozzy Reportedly Released

Regardless, the CMG signee is probably looking forward to working on his career moves and expressing himself through music once more. After all, his time behind bars didn’t stop him from keeping fans fed, even if it was through a shorter project than many probably wanted. Furthermore, his Kollect Kall EP featured YFN Lucci, E MOZZY, Baby Money, and Celly Ru across six new tracks. Hopefully his release means that authorities cleared him of legal trouble over the tragic shooting, and that they’re working hard to find the true culprit.

Meanwhile, given the 36-year-old’s resilience, he definitely has the spirit to bounce back hard following his troubles. “Life comes at you fast. Sometimes s**t gets real [and] you gotta take that deal,” he stated to the press upon turning himself in for his gun case. “It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.” For more news and the latest updates on Mozzy, check back in with HNHH.

