Despite his incarceration, Mozzy continues to make his presence felt. This time, he connects with one of Detroit’s most promising new acts to deliver a banger.

Mozzy and Baby Money came through with their new collaboration, “Every Night.” Mozzy remains a musical chameleon that can tackle ain’t type of production without veering away from his M.O. Hardknock, Dave-O, and Zuri hold down the production – a chilling soundscape that eases into the icy atmosphere of Detroit’s regional sound. Mozzy takes on the production, detailing the struggles he faced coming up while acknowledging his growth and evolution as a result of the hardships. “Can’t learn this shit in school, it’s from experience in these streets,” he raps.

ATLANTA GA – JULY 16: Rapper Mozzy performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2022 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Baby Money pairs perfectly with the Survivor’s Guilt rapper on the record. His delivery is direct and concise with details of vengeance and loyalty.

The song arrived alongside a music video, which the two shot prior to Mozzy’s incarceration. It’s a straightforward visual that showcases the two inside a jewelry store, performing their verses while posted up with their friends.

In late July, Mozzy turned himself in to serve a 1-year sentence. The rapper began his sentence for a federal gun charge after police discovered a firearm during a traffic stop. The sentence couldn’t have come at a worse time. Following the momentum he built in the years prior, he had just landed a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG. Hopefully, he’ll be home soon and return to releasing music.

Quotable Lyrics

We FaceTimin’ at the game, bitch the gang made

They saw the flames but they got whacked the same day

This is every night, 50 the first spin, 60 out this TEC

I know they dead, fuck twice, we gon’ triple back