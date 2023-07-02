Mozzy fans were overjoyed when the West Coast rapper completed his 10-month prison sentence in early May. As we reported last summer, he turned himself in on federal gun charges. Still, he didn’t let being behind bars stop him from dropping bars of his own. He collaborated with friends like Baby Money and Celly Ru and left us seriously impressed with his own Kollect Kall EP back in April. Mozzy has been busy celebrating since his spring homecoming. Unfortunately, that came to an end early on Sunday (July 2) morning, when he was reportedly arrested.

Footage of the 36-year-old being detained by police in the dead of night has been appearing online. “Maaan @MozzyThaMotive came out to our city Wichita, [Kansas] for a dope a** show,” one user wrote along with their video. “Went to [an] after party and then got arrested. SMH, free Mozzy yo, f**k 12.” According to ABC News, the nightclub where the recording artist was partying was actually the scene of a shooting that left seven people shot and two trampled.

Kansas Nightclub Shooting Sees Mozzy’s Arrest

Maaan @MozzyThaMotive came out to our city Wichita Ks for a dope ass show. Went to after party & then got arrested smh free Mozzy yo fuck 12🖕🏾#freehim @MozzyThaMotive pic.twitter.com/uLIuHdsZkm — RayGz🎵 (@itsraybaby26) July 2, 2023

The venue is located at 222 North Washington Street. As gunfire rang out, screaming was heard coming from inside at 12:58 AM. Lt. Aaron Moses, Executive Officer of the Wichita Police Department spoke with the outlet, confirming that one person remains in critical condition. Other victims (ranging in age from 21 to 34) were transported to local hospitals for treatment and are expected to be fine.

ABC notes that “one person has been detained for questioning at this time,” though Mozzy specifically wasn’t named. However, with the videos showing the Oak Park native in the same area at the same time being detained, it’s not hard to piece the puzzle together. We’ll be sure to share more information on the situation as it becomes available. If you’re interested in learning more about Mozzy’s impressive rap career while we await updates on his arrest, read our recent feature at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

