- RelationshipsRihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Child, A GirlThis is just one report online, so bring out your grains of salt to take it with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearYK Osiris Stole $20K Audemars Piguet Watch, Celeb Jeweller ClaimsSeth Grossman asserts that Osiris agreed to purchase the piece from him in 2020, but has been giving the jeweller the runaround since then.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSelena Gomez's Next Album Comparable To Rihanna's "Good Girl Gone Bad": ReportRih's 2007 LP remains a favourite to this day.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Jury: One Woman's Hesitation To Convict Reportedly Lead To MistrialAfter a bumpy first attempt at trying Melly, prosecutors will return to the courthouse in October.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott's Attorney Claims Astroworld Report Was Issued To Hurt "UTOPIA" SalesBoth the report and the new album came out on Friday (July 28), but the former doesn't seemed to have minimized the latter's massive success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeQuavo's Sunday Night Spent On Yacht Under Investigation For Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery: ReportThe Miami Beach Police Department says that two men aboard (neither of whom were Quavo) became "very aggressive" toward the boat's crew last night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Reportedly Cancels Multiple "Sorry For The Drought" Tour DatesThis might have to do with the Chicago rapper's recent hospitalization.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods: Ex-Besties Reportedly Reconnected Over The Past YearThe longtime friends went their separate ways in 2019 when Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn at a party during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Wants To Serve Sentence In State PrisonThe artist's sentencing is due for August 7 as of writing this article.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLori Harvey Reportedly Went For Lunch With QuavoHave paparazzi forgotten that they're linked to other people right now?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyga & Avril Lavigne Reportedly Back Together After Reconsidering BreakupDidn't they split a couple of weeks ago?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Uncomfortable With Overwhelming Police Presence At YSL RICO Trial: ReportThugger and his lawyers have described the trial's courtroom as having a "fortress-like atmosphere."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Leak: Alleged "For All The Dogs" Songs & Other Random Tracks Surface OnlineA total of seven songs, two of them reportedly from Drake's upcoming album, have hip-hop heads talking today.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeMozzy Reportedly Arrested In Wichita Less Than Two Months After Prison ReleaseThe rapper was taken into custody in connection with a nightclub attack that left two trampled and seven shot.By Hayley Hynes