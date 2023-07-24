Quavo’s Sunday Night Spent On Yacht Under Investigation For Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery: Report

Since Takeoff’s untimely death in late 2022, there’s been a noticeable change in Quavo’s demeanour. While the former Migo has continued to smile in the company of his friends and fans, it’s obvious that he now takes life more seriously, and prefers to surround himself with people that bring him peace rather than drama. Unfortunately, this past weekend found Quavo caught up in a police investigation, according to a new report from Page Six. The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed to the outlet that the “WORKIN ME” hitmaker was onboard a yacht in the area where an alleged strong-arm robbery took place on Sunday (July 23) night.

Two men aboard the boat, Cornell A. Whitfield and Anteneh A. Workeneh, are said to have become “very aggressive” with the captain and his crew. At the time, employees simply reminded those onboard that the time on their rental was running out. In response, one of the males mentioned above began throwing out threats of killing or “throwing him off the boat.” It seems things escalated when the agitated partygoer removed the captain’s wallet and phone from his pocket. When the owner of the yacht was notified, law enforcement was contacted.

Quavo’s Night in Miami Takes an Unexpected Turn

After checking out the scene of the alleged crime, “several males [were] detained.” A police report confirms that Quavo was among those on board the boat, however, it remains unclear what his role was in the incident. Sources have claimed that the 32-year-old was seen with his hands zip-tied behind his back while police searched the area, but was ultimately released.”They let [Quavo] go later and he and his entourage left in these big black SUVs with blacked-out windows,” the insider recalled. It was also noted that he appeared to be in the company of a bodyguard and a “bunch of women.”

Ultimately, no arrests were made at the time because of the conflicting statements. Elsewhere in the news, Quavo fans are still buzzing about his recently announced Rocket Power release date. In a new snippet, the Atlanta native addresses Offset’s claims that they’re not actually related, shortly after teaming up with Future on a Russell Wilson diss track. Read all about Q’s upcoming album at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

