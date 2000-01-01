Future is the king of toxic masculinity in hip-hop, or at least that’s the perception that a lot of listeners have of him. If you didn’t know by now, a quick Twitter search will enlighten you, as it’s one of the more agreed-upon rap memes in the modern era. Still, a recent diss actually sees him redirect that energy to his ex Ciara’s current partner, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Moreover, it appears on his new collab with Quavo, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” and it’s not exactly a subtle dig at the athlete, either. It’s overall a pretty good and catchy trap tune, but of course this is what a lot of people will primarily take away from it.

“I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” Future raps on his verse. Not only that, but he also brings up other ex-girlfriends in that part of the verse, making his shots at Wilson all the more pointed. “Go and ask Lori ’bout the Patek, then go and ask Jordan ask Dess. Phillipe water, tryna drown a b***h, it’s a habit trickin’ on a b***h.”

Quavo & Future’s “Turn Yo Clic Up”

What’s more is that these disses and references came up a little while after people started to speculate on the trap pioneer’s next romantic moves. However, many quickly pointed out that it would be impossible, since the celebrity Future was spotted next to is married and probably not interested at all. Regardless, the Internet still lit a fire over Angela Bassett snapping some pictures with the “Superhero” MC, and jokes quickly ensued online. Some urged for the actress to steer clear, others found the pairing quite shocking but also intriguing, and most people made jokes about potential bars he might spit about her or how likely she is to get dragged into his relationship woes just by greeting him.

Meanwhile, Fewtch’s disses landed with almost impeccable timing, as Russel Wilson and Ciara recently congratulated each other on their seven-year wedding anniversary. The two posted wholesome messages on social media dedicated to each other. Leave it up to the Atlanta star to cause a rumble for the special occasion. For more news and the latest updates on Future, Russell Wilson, and Ciara, stick around on HNHH.

