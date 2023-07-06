NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and musician Ciara wed on July 6, 2016, at a ceremony in England. They had met in 2015, about a year after Wilson divorced his first wife. At the time of their marriage, Wilson was playing for the Seattle Seahawks. coming off a year where he had broken multiple single-season records for the team. However, The team had bowed out in the playoffs, falling to the 15-1 Panthers. The loss ended the Seahawks’ quest to appear in back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls. Meanwhile, Ciara released her album Jackie in 2015, which peaked at #17. She also had two charting singles – “I Bet” (#43) and “Dance Like We’re Making Love” (#100).

Traditionally, the 7th anniversary is known as the wool or copper anniversary. It’s unknown if the Wilsons adhered to this level of traditional gifting. Although, Wilson, who now plays for the Broncos, does have a copperish aspect to his new current uniform. However, we do know that they shared some very sweet messages for each other on Instagram.

Russell Wilson And Ciara Trade Instagram Love Letters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

“God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara,” Wilson wrote on his Instagram. He also included a montage of pictures of the couple set to Dennis Edwards’ “Don’t Look Any Further”. Ciara replied in the comments. “I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us! ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Ciara shared a photo of the couple looking sharp in Kyoto, Japan. “In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru 🫶🏽.” “Totemo Aishiteru” roughly translates to “I love you so much”. Furthermore, happy anniversary to Russell and Ciara, we hope you have a lovely day.

