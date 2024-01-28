new single
- SongsRiTchie Drops New Single "Dizzy" With Amine Ahead Of His First Solo Album: StreamThe By Storm lyricist, formerly of Injury Reserve, tapped a fellow top-tier spitter for this creative, critical... and yes, dizzying record.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce Hits No. 1 Spot On Billboard With "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"This marks Queen Bey's ninth solo number one hit, and makes her the first Black woman to top the Hot 100 with a country song.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": StreamIn contrast to his last single "Wendigo," the Haunted Mound leader is refreshing his old style after diverting into rock songwriting and production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTony Shhnow Will Drop First LP Of 2024 In March, Releases "Watch""Out The Woods" will have features from 1TakeJay, 3AG Pilot, and PNDRN.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRyan Destiny Unveils Sultry New Single "How Your Hands Feel"Ryan Destiny calls the track "a good double back anthem."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsCochise Keeps Perfecting Hype Ear Candy With New Single "YOSHIMITSU": StreamThe Florida MC has carved out his definitive style for a couple of years now, and since he keeps acing these tests, we stay raging.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsScHoolboy Q Spazzes On Third "BLUE LIPS" Single "Yeern 101"This is the hardest track from the record so far. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSee You Next Year, AG Club, & ICECOLDBISHOP Collab For "How To Cry"The music discovery platform is gearing up for a big album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYung Miami Lives Her Best Life On Birthday Trip Amid "50/50" CriticismYung Miami is unbothered.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsGloRilla Is Unstoppable On "Yeah Glo!"Glo has a slapper on her hands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJT Says Her Only Competition Is Herself Amid Success Of "Sideways"JT is proud of the work she put into her newest single.By Cole Blake
- SongsDaniel Caesar Drops Soul-Stirring Single "Waiting In Vain"Caesar returns with his first release of 2024.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicIce Spice Catches Heat For Sharing Asian Edit Of HerselfIce Spice posted the picture while promoting her new song, "Think U The Shit (Fart)."By Cole Blake
- SongsNicki Minaj Unleashes Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track "Big Foot": StreamHow do you think the Trinidadian MC did here, and do you think that her Houston rival will respond to this lyrical attack soon?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsChance The Rapper Delivers New Single "I Will Be Your" Dedicated To Black Star Line Festival: StreamWith a simple lyric video, a hopeful and selfless message, and the charismatic flows we've come to expect, Chance is doing well here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSleazyWorld Go Unleashes On His Enemies On New Single "32 Bars"Fans are demanding a full album.By Caroline Fisher