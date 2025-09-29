Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy have become somewhat of a power duo these last couple of months. They have seemingly done so to get under Kodak Black's skin. If you didn't know, the former was close to marrying her fellow Florida native. However, they eventually broke things off and things have been tense between them ever since.
As for YB, things are bit cloudier. They apparently had been feuding with another in secret prior to Kodak trashing the former's newest LP, Make America Slime Again. He labeled it "a*s," despite being a big fan of his work.
Overall, their situation is still quite puzzling, but it seems they are still enemies from what we know. As a result, Mellow Rackz decided to team up with the Louisiana native musically speaking. Not only did they have a song together on Make America Slime Again, but the former Young Money signee grabbed him for one of her records.
Initially titled "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun," "FUN" is the lead single for her upcoming EP From Nothing To Something. That releases on October 3, which is this Friday.
If you didn't catch the early release of "FUN" (landed on YouTube in mid-July), then you'll be shocked to hear that it's kind of a pop tune. It features a prominent Cydni Lauper sample of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," an 80s dance pop/disco smash.
Admittedly, the duo sounds a bit out of place over this kind of production, but its daring for sure. Check it out below.
Mellow Rackz & NBA YoungBoy "FUN"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm in the back and I'm throwin' up signs
Lay in the bed and I stare at my ceilin'
I'm wonderin' what I'ma go do with my life
She wan' get even, she feel like I tried
She want me hit it from off of the side