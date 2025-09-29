Mellow Rackz And NBA YoungBoy Officially Release Their Cydni Lauper-Sampling Single "FUN"

BY Zachary Horvath 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mellow-rackz mellow-rackz
Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy first showcased this song back in July, days before the latter's new album "Make America Slime Again."

Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy have become somewhat of a power duo these last couple of months. They have seemingly done so to get under Kodak Black's skin. If you didn't know, the former was close to marrying her fellow Florida native. However, they eventually broke things off and things have been tense between them ever since.

As for YB, things are bit cloudier. They apparently had been feuding with another in secret prior to Kodak trashing the former's newest LP, Make America Slime Again. He labeled it "a*s," despite being a big fan of his work.

Overall, their situation is still quite puzzling, but it seems they are still enemies from what we know. As a result, Mellow Rackz decided to team up with the Louisiana native musically speaking. Not only did they have a song together on Make America Slime Again, but the former Young Money signee grabbed him for one of her records.

Initially titled "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun," "FUN" is the lead single for her upcoming EP From Nothing To Something. That releases on October 3, which is this Friday.

If you didn't catch the early release of "FUN" (landed on YouTube in mid-July), then you'll be shocked to hear that it's kind of a pop tune. It features a prominent Cydni Lauper sample of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," an 80s dance pop/disco smash.

Admittedly, the duo sounds a bit out of place over this kind of production, but its daring for sure. Check it out below.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Mellow Rackz & NBA YoungBoy "FUN"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the back and I'm throwin' up signs
Lay in the bed and I stare at my ceilin'
I'm wonderin' what I'ma go do with my life
She wan' get even, she feel like I tried
She want me hit it from off of the side

Read More: Every Travis Scott x Nike Sneaker, Ranked From Worst To Best

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music NBA YoungBoy Taunts Kodak Black By Linking With Mellow Rackz Again On A New Song 2.7K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music New Billboards For NBA YoungBoy's Upcoming Album Pop Up In NYC 1325
Kodak Black Heated Rant Hip Hop News Music Kodak Black Claims He’ll Never Sign Another Artist During Heated Rant 1.7K
NBA YoungBoy Mellow Rackz Link Up Kodak Black Drama Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy & Mellow Rackz Link Up In Paris Amid Kodak Black Drama 1.6K
Comments 0