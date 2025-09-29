Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy first showcased this song back in July, days before the latter's new album "Make America Slime Again."

Overall, their situation is still quite puzzling, but it seems they are still enemies from what we know. As a result, Mellow Rackz decided to team up with the Louisiana native musically speaking. Not only did they have a song together on Make America Slime Again, but the former Young Money signee grabbed him for one of her records.

Mellow Rackz and NBA YoungBoy have become somewhat of a power duo these last couple of months. They have seemingly done so to get under Kodak Black 's skin. If you didn't know, the former was close to marrying her fellow Florida native. However, they eventually broke things off and things have been tense between them ever since.

