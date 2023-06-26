Born in 2002, Mellow Rackz is a rising star in the hip-hop scene. Despite her youth, she's already making waves in the industry. Known for her melodic flow and candid lyricism, Mellow Rackz has been building a solid foundation in her music career.

Early Life

From a young age, Mellow has had a passion for music and a drive to make a name for herself in hip-hop. She has been able to use her talent and determination to create a unique sound that sets her apart from other artists in the industry. Her music explores themes of love, struggle, and ambition, delivering her verses with a unique blend of confidence and vulnerability.

Collabs

Mellow has also proven her ability to hold her own in the studio with established artists. Notably, she has been seen with several notable artists in the studio, a testament to her growing recognition and respect in the hip-hop community.

Mellow Rackz Controversy

Despite the controversy surrounding her personal life, Mellow Rackz remains focused on her music career. She has been romantically linked to fellow rappers, but she is keeping herself focused on her career. Further, with several rappers rising out of Florida, Mellow is making sure her voice is heard. She continues releasing new music and continually honing her craft, demonstrating her commitment to her art and fans.