NBA YoungBoy looks like he will follow through with his new release date for Make America Slime Again. That's all thanks to some new promo that's emerged. The Louisiana rapper had some slimy billboards appear in New York City as caught by DJ Akademiks. It sticks to title with green goop dripping down from the top. That is a reference to the bright green face mask he sports on the cover.
It doesn't say anything about a release date anywhere on the billboard, but we are quite sure that we are just days away from it. To keep fans fed, NBA YoungBoy put out a 10-song care package on July 4. That was the day we were supposed to have the record available.
Not too long after that, on July 19, YB came through with an additional two-pack featuring "So Not Sorry / Out The Window."
Interestingly, we also got a collaboration with femcee and ex of Kodak Black's, Mellow Rackz. Their track, "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun," which is a nod to Cydni Lauper's hit of the opposite sex, was seemingly a way to get under the Florida native's skin.
Kodak started their newly formed feud by labeling the batch of songs YB released "a*s" two days later.
When Is NBA YoungBoy Dropping His Album?
Prior to that song, Rackz and YoungBoy were also spotted in Paris enjoying some time together. "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun" will probably not make the tracklist, and is instead more of way to get back at Kodak.
But back to Make America Slime Again, we should have it on Friday, July 25. No features have been revealed, but we do know there will be a total of 30 cuts.
In September, the 25-year-old will be taking it on tour, with the festivities wrapping up in mid-November. This will also be a big moment for the prolific superstar as it will be his first time on the road in five years.