NBA YoungBoy may have not fulfilled his initial promise for Make America Slime Again, but he's keeping fans fed until it arrives. That shouldn't come as a shock as he remains to be one of the most consistent MCs. Yesterday, the Louisiana native came by with what we can only assume are two more teasers for the record.
He dropped a two-pack to his YouTube channel which has already amassed a staggering number of views. At the time of writing, NBA YoungBoy fans have run up "So Not Sorry / Out The Window" 744,000 times and counting. You have to give to him. His fan base knows how to support him.
Not only is it twofer audio wise, there's also two visuals back-to-back as well. The songs are pretty different tonally with the first being more aggressive and ruthless. "Out The Window" on the other hand is more melodic and introspective.
Fans are championing the tracks in the comments section with one person writing, "HE ALWAYS SAVE THE BEST FOR LAST." Another adds, "Bros dropping straight bangers."
That same level of excitement has been surrounding Make America Slime Again which is slated to fully release on July 25. Previously, YB announced that it would be available on July 4.
Instead, the "Top Tingz" MC put out 10 of the 30 cuts. The aforementioned was joined by tracks like "Peepin," "Priorities," "Finest," and more.
At this point, we hope that NBA YoungBoy is now ready to give his eager die-hards what they came for.
Elsewhere, he teamed up with Mellow Rackz, Kodak Black's former partner and rapper, for a potential loosie titled "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun." The Florida native recently trashed YB's impending release prior to this.