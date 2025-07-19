NBA YoungBoy Taunts Kodak Black By Linking With Mellow Rackz Again On A New Song

BY Zachary Horvath 374 Views
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Kodak Black began this back-and-forth by trashing the songs NBA YoungBoy released as placeholders before his new album drops.

NBA YoungBoy is seemingly trying to deliberately get under Kodak Black's skin with this slick troll. The Lousiana rapper has just teamed up with Mellow Rackz, a former girlfriend of the Pompano Beach, Florida native, on a new track. It's titled "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun," which flips and samples Cydni Lauper's icon pop hit "Girst Just Want To Have Fun."

It's certainly an interesting listen as YB and Rackz harmonize at various points throughout the record. However, it's mostly dominated by the former. The latter is kind of just there to parade around with his ex's enemy.

If you are wondering why NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black are feuding, we honestly couldn't tell you. What we can share though is that it all started because of some choice words the "ZEZE" artist had. Apparently, there had been some tension brewing quietly. But after listening to what was released of the "Top Tingz" songwriter's next album, Kodak felt it was time to share where he stands with his former collaborator.

In a clip caught by Live Bitez earlier this month, he posted an Instagram Story trashing Make America Slime Again. "I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that. And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t a*s tho."

When Is NBA YoungBoy Dropping His Album?

A few days after those comments, NBA was seen hanging out with Mellow Rackz in Paris thanks to The Neighborhood Talk. This then stirred up more chatter, with Black claiming that YB is trying to get with his ex. However, a source close to the latter says that the opposition is just hurt over them hanging out.

Overall, this feud feels a little muddy and frankly lazy. YB hasn't spoken out since Kodak's hateful remarks about the album, so take it all with a grain of salt.

Speaking of that record, though, MASA (Make America Slime Again) was initially slated to release on July 4. He announced that date on his Instagram but didn't not entirely follow through. Instead, he put out 10 of the 30 tracks, with another two-pack landing just yesterday. YB will be dropping the LP on Friday, July 25.

