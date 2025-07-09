Nike has dropped more collabs than anyone can keep track of. For every hyped Travis Scott or Off-White release, there’s a pair that slipped through the cracks. Whether it was bad timing, limited release, or just not enough buzz, some collabs never got their flowers.

But just because they weren’t all hype doesn’t mean they didn’t hit. These are the ones that still deserve a second look, the slept-on Nike collabs that aged well or just never got their shine.

Dave White x Nike Air Max 95 “Albion”

Image via size?

First up, the Dave White x Nike Air Max 95 “Albion” which is a collab that dropped in 2016 and barely made a ripple, but had no business going unnoticed. Known for his bold, paint-splattered takes on iconic silhouettes, Dave White went all in on this one.

The pair featured Union Jack–inspired colors, layered textures, and a messy, expressive style that felt more like wearable artwork than a sneaker drop. What makes it wild is how little noise it made. This Air Max 95 wasn't some quiet GR, it had details and a premium feel that set it apart.

With no rapper co-sign and zero hype machine behind it, most people missed it. Today, it’s still easy to find for under retail, and that’s kind of criminal. In a world obsessed with clean color blocking and resale value, this Albion 95 was chaotic in the best way.

A Tribe Called Quest x Nike SB Dunk High

Image via Index PDX

Next up, the A Tribe Called Quest x Nike SB Dunk High. It's a low-key tribute to one of the most influential rap groups of all time. Released in 2007, this collab didn't make waves like some of the more chaotic SBs from that era, but it hit all the right notes.

The design pulled straight from Tribe’s iconic “Midnight Marauders” album cover, using bold green and red striping on a black base that felt instantly recognizable to anyone who grew up on their sound. It wasn’t flashy, but that was the point.

The suede upper kept things grounded, while the subtle detailing made it more than just another themed SB. In a time when Nike SB was churning out loud, wild concepts, this pair stood out by doing less. It flew under the radar back then, and now it's nearly forgotten in the flood of retro Dunk hype.

But for fans of the group and heads who like their collabs with some soul, the Tribe SB is still a classic. Quietly one of the best music-inspired sneakers Nike ever dropped.

DJ Clark Kent x Nike LeBron 8 “112 Pack”

Image via nikelebron.net

Now let’s talk about the DJ Clark Kent x Nike LeBron 8 “112 Pack." This is a pair that sneakerheads in the know still bring up with respect. Part of Clark Kent’s legendary “112” series, this LeBron 8 was never released to the public.

It was a friends and family exclusive, which already gave it a certain mystique. But what really made it special was the signature look: black upper, neon volt accents, elephant print overlays, and 3M hits.

The “112” theme came from Clark’s Brooklyn zip code and reflected his deep roots in both hip hop and sneaker culture. By the time the LeBron 8 got the treatment, the formula was already iconic, but this one just felt different.

The LeBron line was still coming into its own, and this collab brought a lifestyle edge to a performance shoe in a way that felt way ahead of its time. Because it never hit shelves, it never got the mainstream love it deserved.

Public School NY (PSNY) x Nike Air Force 1 High

Image via Hypebeast

Next, we’ve got the PSNY x Nike Air Force 1 High. This shoe is a collab that completely flipped the script on a classic. Public School NY didn’t just slap their logo on an Air Force 1. They rebuilt it from the ground up.

Released in 2017 as part of a pack, the collab took the high-top AF1 and gave it a raw, elevated twist. The tongue was exaggerated. The Swoosh was layered and oversized. Materials were premium but gritty. It felt more runway than basketball court, and that was the point.

PSNY has always walked the line between streetwear and high fashion, and this collab pushed that tension to the forefront. While the AF1 has deep roots in hip hop and street culture, this version forced people to look at it differently.

It was bulky and architectural, not sleek or nostalgic. The problem was it dropped with almost no hype and zero clear narrative. People didn’t know what to make of it, and it quietly disappeared.

MF DOOM x Nike SB Dunk High

Image via Nike

Moving on to the MF DOOM x Nike SB Dunk High. Released in 2007, this pair was everything a proper collab should be: personal, detailed, and rooted in real culture.

Designed as a tribute to the masked hip hop legend, the sneaker mixed black nubuck with gray leather, reflective piping, and red stitching that gave it a villainous vibe. The details hit hard. His mask stitched on the heel, custom insoles inspired by his album art, and a red icy sole all made it feel like a true DOOM piece.

It wasn’t built for hype, it was built for fans. It took time to catch on and for years it sat just under the radar, but as DOOM’s legacy grew, so did the respect for the sneaker. Now it’s seen as one of Nike SB’s finest, but compared to louder collabs from that era, it still feels slept on.

AF1 Roc-A-Fella Retro (2017)

Image via Hypebeast

Next is the AF1 Roc-A-Fella Retro, re-released in 2017 as part of the Air Force 1’s 35th anniversary. The original pair dropped back in 2000, exclusive to Roc-A-Fella staff and close insiders. At the time, you couldn’t just walk into a store and grab them.

That white-on-white pair with the Roc logo stitched on the heel was reserved for the inner circle. It was the kind of sneaker that instantly carried weight without needing to shout. The retro kept things simple and true to the OG.

Premium white leather, tonal branding, and that same clean Roc-A-Fella hit on the heel. This was the uniform of an era, when Jay-Z and the Roc were running everything. Despite its legacy, the retro didn’t explode the way newer collabs do today.

It was released quietly and stayed that way, but the cultural impact is undeniable. It’s one of the few sneakers that truly connects hip hop, fashion, and Nike history in a single silhouette. Still underrated, still powerful.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 is a collab that flew under the radar compared to his usual blockbusters. Dropping in 2022 during his Cactus Jack rollout, the pair felt more utility-driven than hype-built.

With a rugged design, removable shroud, magnetic closures, and outdoor-ready vibes, it leaned into the survivalist aesthetic Travis had been teasing. But it never sparked the same frenzy as his Jordans or Dunks.

The materials were tough and the colorways were earthy. And the branding was subtle but effective, that reverse Swoosh made its way onto the Trainer line, a first for the silhouette. It was more functional than flashy, and that’s probably why it didn’t take off the same way.

No big-stage moment or viral moment, just a well-built collab that didn’t beg for attention.

UNDFTD x Nike Air Huarache “LA”

Image via Undefeated

Last up is the UNDFTD x Nike Air Huarache “LA”, a release that came and went without much noise. The bold blue suede and bright yellow accents made it stand out visually, but for whatever reason, it never caught on like other collabs.

Maybe it was the silhouette, the Huarache doesn’t get the same love it once did, or maybe it was just overshadowed by louder drops at the time. Still, this pair had a clear identity. It repped LA without overdoing it, and UNDFTD stuck to their usual no-frills approach.