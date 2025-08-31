ranking-the-10-most-underrated-nike-sb-dunks

When people talk about Nike SB Dunks, the same names always come up: the “Tiffany,” “Pigeon,” “Paris,” “What The." But sneaker culture runs deeper than just the grails everyone knows. Over the years, Nike SB dropped countless pairs that slipped through the cracks, overshadowed by hype yet just as worthy of recognition.

These are the sleepers, the quiet gems, the shoes that only real heads bring up in conversations. In this list, we’re shining a light on the most underrated Nike SB Dunks. These are the pairs that deserve way more respect than they usually get.

10. Nike SB Dunk Low “Trail End”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Trail End,” released in 2008, is the kind of sneaker that proves less can be more. At a time when SBs were loaded with wild colors and themed designs, this pair kept things grounded with a simple mix of brown suede, white leather, and a textured black Swoosh.

The nickname came from its earthy tones, which gave it a rugged, outdoors-inspired feel without going over the top. Because it wasn’t tied to a flashy collab or an obvious pop culture reference, the Trail End didn’t get the same hype as other releases from the era.

Many skaters wore theirs down without a second thought, leaving few pairs in great shape today. Looking back, its balance of subtle design and strong materials makes it one of the more overlooked SB Dunk Lows.

9. Nike SB Dunk High “Ferris Bueller”

The Nike SB Dunk High “Ferris Bueller,” released in 2008, is a sneaker with a clever nod to the cult classic movie. Its design draws directly from the outfit Ferris wears in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: the leopard-print jacket, tan leather vest, and white shirt.

Even the red logo mirrors details from his fit, making the shoe a wearable tribute to the character’s rebellious energy. At the time, though, it didn’t generate the same excitement as other themed SBs.

Over the years, it’s become more appreciated for its storytelling, but it’s still not mentioned alongside the biggest SB icons. The "Ferris Bueller" Dunk High shows how Nike SB could take pop culture and translate it into sneakers with subtlety and humor.

8. Nike SB Dunk Low “Takashi 2”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Takashi 2,” released in 2007, followed up on one of the earliest and cleanest SB colorways from 2002. Like the original, it kept things simple, relying on strong materials and sharp contrasts rather than loud themes.

The black leather base is paired with metallic silver Swoosh, giving it a crisp, timeless look that feels more like a classic Air Force 1 than a typical SB Dunk. That versatility made it easy to wear every day, but it also meant the Takashi 2 never reached the hype of other mid-2000s SBs.

While collectors often chase after collabs or limited drops, this pair represents the understated side of the SB line. It’s a reminder that not every great Dunk needs to shout to stand out.

7. Nike SB Dunk Low “J-Pack Shadow”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “J-Pack Shadow” dropped in 2019 as a tribute to the Air Jordan 1 “Shadow,” one of the most iconic Jordan colorways ever. The “J-Pack” idea had first appeared in the mid-2000s, linking SB Dunks to the Jordan heritage that inspired them.

This updated Shadow version kept it simple: black nubuck and leather with dark grey panels, all sitting on a white midsole and grey outsole. It’s the kind of shoe that works with almost anything, but that wearability often keeps it out of the spotlight.

While collectors chase the louder J-Pack “Chicago” or “Royal” pairs, the "Shadow" gets left out of the conversation. Still, it quietly shows how SBs have always had roots in basketball history.

6. Nike SB Dunk High “Hawaii”

The Nike SB Dunk High “Hawaii,” released in 2021, is a perfect reminder of how creative SB can get when it leans into storytelling. At first glance, the sneaker looks like a laid-back floral print, full of tropical blues, greens, and pinks.

But beneath that surface is a tear-away layer, revealing hemp construction and psychedelic patterns hidden underneath. Even small details like the orange tongue tag and subtle suede hits tie into the theme.

Despite the unique concept, the Hawaii SB didn’t spark a frenzy on release. It quietly slid by while bigger-name collabs grabbed attention. Yet it captures everything that made SB fun in the first place: surprises, cultural nods, and wear-and-tear storytelling.

5. Nike SB Dunk High “Cigar City”

The Nike SB Dunk High “Cigar City” released in 2011 as a regional exclusive tied to Tampa, Florida, and the city’s deep cigar-making history. A collaboration with the Skatepark of Tampa (SPoT), the shoe used premium brown suede and leather to mimic the look and feel of tobacco leaves.

The design was finished with a bold red Swoosh trimmed in gold, adding a rich detail that stood out against the earthy base. Despite its strong storytelling, the Cigar City never reached the status of other SBs from the same era.

Many outside of Florida didn’t even know it existed. That quiet reception is what makes it underrated today, a clever concept rooted in community pride that deserved more recognition.

4. Nike SB Dunk High “Send Help”

The Nike SB Dunk High “Send Help,” released in 2004, is a sleeper classic from artist Todd Bratrud. Unlike some of his later, more graphic-heavy designs, this pair kept things relatively simple, letting the colors do the storytelling.

The upper combines black suede with bright blue overlays and a white Swoosh, giving it a bold but wearable look. The nickname “Send Help” came from the accompanying artwork Bratrud created for the release, which gave the shoe a subtle backstory rooted in skate culture.

Still, for those who know, it’s one of the cleanest Dunk Highs of the 2000s. It's a pair that shows how strong simple color blocking can be when executed perfectly.

3. Nike SB Dunk Low Reese Forbes “Hunter”

The Nike SB Dunk Low Reese Forbes “Hunter” dropped in 2003 and perfectly captured the outdoors aesthetic long before it became trendy. Built with brown suede, camouflage panels, and bright orange accents, it pulled directly from classic hunting gear.

The design matched Reese Forbes’ rugged style and gave skaters a pair that felt tough and unique. At the time, though, it didn’t generate the same buzz as flashier themed SBs like the Tiffany or Heineken. Many pairs were skated into the ground rather than collected, which only adds to its scarcity today.

The Hunter represents an early era of SB when storytelling was rooted in lifestyle and subculture rather than hype. It’s a sneaker that carried personality without leaning on collabs or celebrity names.

2. Nike SB Dunk High “Shoe Goo”

The Nike SB Dunk High “Shoe Goo,” released in 2005, is one of those pairs that feels rooted in skate culture without needing a flashy theme. Its name nods to the adhesive skaters have relied on for decades to patch up worn sneakers, and the design reflects that DIY spirit.

The upper mixes rugged denim side panels with red leather overlays, a cracked white Swoosh, and a translucent gum sole, materials that echo the beat-up, repaired shoes seen at every park. While other SBs from that era leaned on big collabs or loud graphics, the Shoe Goo Dunk kept things raw and authentic.

Many pairs ended up destroyed through heavy skating, leaving clean examples rare today. It’s a shoe that captures SB’s early philosophy: telling stories through materials, not hype, which makes it one of the line’s most underrated gems.

1. Nike SB Dunk High “Thomas Campbell”

The Nike SB Dunk High “Thomas Campbell,” released in 2017, is one of the most overlooked pieces of modern SB history. Designed by multimedia artist Thomas Campbell, who also curated the Nike SB Chronicles Vol. 3 film, the shoe is a wild patchwork of patterns and colors.

Quilted panels, mismatched designs, and a stitched Swoosh made it stand out instantly, almost like a wearable art project. Yet despite its creativity and connection to skateboarding’s cultural side, the release never sparked the same hype as other SB collabs from that period.