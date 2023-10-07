Nike SB Dunk High “Sweet Tooth” Official Photos

The Nike SB Dunk High is causing a buzz with its upcoming "Sweet Tooth" colorway, reminiscent of candy corn. This eye-catching design is set to satisfy sneaker enthusiasts and sweet tooths alike. With a vibrant mix of orange, yellow, and white, these kicks mirror the iconic candy's colors. The playful detailing doesn't stop there; the shoe's texture mimics the sugary treat's stripes, adding a delightful twist to your sneaker game.

Crafted for performance and style, the Nike SB Dunk High ensures comfort and durability. The high-top silhouette offers ankle support, making it a choice pick for skaters and streetwear aficionados. Stay tuned for the release date of the "Sweet Tooth" sneakers, as collectors and fashion enthusiasts are sure to devour them. Embrace the sweet nostalgia and step out in style with this delectable addition to the Nike SB Dunk lineup.

"Sweet Tooth" Nike SB Dunk High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with orange stitching throughout. Leather constructs the uppers, in a white to-orange to-yellow gradient - meant to resemble the Candy Corn Halloween candy. The sides feature an Orange Swoosh, and orange laces complete the design. The tongue bears the Nike SB branding, accentuated with a Halloween theme. Also, the leather tabs on the sides feature a warning label that reads "Don't take candy from strangers" as a notice to those on Halloween. Overall, look out for this pair to be released around Halloween.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk High “Sweet Tooth” will be released on October 14th Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

