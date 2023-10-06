Nike LeBron Witness 8 “FaZe Clan” Coming Soon

The Nike LeBron Witness 8 is a high-performance basketball shoe that's been making waves in the sneaker world. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it's a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. One exciting development for the LeBron Witness 8 is the upcoming "FaZe Clan" colorway, a collaboration with the renowned esports and entertainment organization, FaZe Clan. FaZe Clan is known for its dominance in the world of competitive gaming and its massive following on social media.

The "FaZe Clan" colorway is set to bring a fresh and unique look to the LeBron Witness 8, featuring the iconic FaZe Clan logo and colors. This collaboration is a testament to the growing connection between the worlds of sports and esports, showcasing LeBron James' influence and appeal beyond the basketball court. With the LeBron Witness 8's exceptional performance features and the added flair of the "FaZe Clan" colorway, it's poised to become a sought-after sneaker not only for basketball enthusiasts but also for fans of FaZe Clan's gaming and entertainment content.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” New Release Date

"FaZe Clan" Nike LeBron Witness 8

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole that also features a red plate, as well as a green Nike air bubble. A black performance mesh material constructs the uppers, with red detailing and a white Nike Swoosh found underneath. The right tongue features the FaZe Clan logo, while the left features LeBron's lion emblem. Overall, the sneakers feature a clean black and red color scheme, that speaks to the branding of FaZe and LeBron.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron Witness 8 “FaZe Clan” is releasing on October 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Smoke Grey” Officially Unveiled

[Via]